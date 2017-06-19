ST. ALBERT, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- Enterprise Group, Inc. ("Enterprise," or "the Company") (TSX: E) announces that at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 15, 2017 shareholders approved all resolutions set forth in the management information circular dated April 28, 2017, including the election of each of the nominees proposed as directors. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Election of Directors

The following nominees were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of the shareholders:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Votes Nominee Votes For % Withheld % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Leonard Jaroszuk 22,731,580 95.77% 1,003,971 4.23% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- John Pinsent 23,535,740 99.16% 199,811 0.84% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Desmond O'Kell 23,543,563 99.19% 191,988 0.81% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- John Campbell 23,411,480 98.63% 324,071 1.37% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Neil Darling 23,413,479 98.64% 322,072 1.36% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Appointment of Auditors

By vote by way of a show of hands, Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Accountants, of Edmonton, Alberta, were appointed Auditors of the Company.

Warrant Extension

The motion to approve an ordinary resolution approving an extension to the term of 2,387,500 common share purchase warrants issued to certain directors and officers was approved with 91.57% of votes cast in favour of the resolution and 8.43% of votes cast against the resolution. A total of 10,429,665 common shares held by directors and officers were excluded from voting with respect to this resolution.

About Enterprise Group, Inc.

Enterprise Group, Inc. is a consolidator of construction services companies operating in the energy, utility and transportation infrastructure industries. The Company's focus is primarily construction services and specialized equipment rental. The Company's strategy is to acquire complementary service companies in Western Canada, consolidating capital, management, and human resources to support continued growth. More information is available at the Company's website www.enterprisegrp.ca. Corporate filings can be found on www.sedar.com

Contacts:

Enterprise Group, Inc.

Leonard Jaroszuk

President & CEO

780-418-4400



Enterprise Group, Inc.

Desmond O'Kell

Senior Vice-President

780-418-4400

contact@enterprisegrp.ca



