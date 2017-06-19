IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Asanko Gold Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against Asanko Gold Inc. ("Asanko" or the "Company") (NYSE MKT: AKG). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between October 24, 2014 and May 31, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the July 31, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased Asanko shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or via e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member as well.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Asanko made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company's Mineral Resource Estimates are flawed; that some of Asanko's resources models exhibit signs that they have been "smeared," which would cause estimates of their ore contents to be inflated; and that as a result of the above, Asanko's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On May 31, 2017, research firm Muddy Waters published a report asserting that: Asanko made investments based on flawed geology in Nkran, its satellite pits, and Esaase that Muddy Waters believes "will never be recovered"; and that there are indicia that some of Asanko's resources models have been "smeared," which would cause estimates of their ore contents to be inflated. When this news reached the public, Asanko's share price dropped materially, which caused investors harm.

