MIDWAY CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- American Family Housing (AFH) -- a nonprofit organization dedicated to permanently ending the cycle of homelessness -- today announced that after almost three years of service transforming AFH from its grassroots to its national standing, its current president and CEO, Donna Gallup, will follow her passion for academia as an assistant professor to educate, encourage and empower the next generation of social work leaders and change agents.

Gallup intends to continue her work with AFH and partners to end homelessness and duplicate the first in the nation project, Potter's Lane, a multi-family project made with recycled shipping containers. While she will remain involved in the exciting projects and collaborations she is currently nurturing on behalf of the organization, her departure creates an opportune time for a new leader to take up the reins of an organization that has experienced tremendous growth and successful outcomes in its efforts to end homelessness in Southern California.

"Since joining AFH in November 2014, Donna has been a significant force in strengthening our resources and charting a new course in our commitment to provide assistance to men, women and children in Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties who continue to struggle with housing instability and the effects of homelessness," says board chair, Tom Burnham. "When our founder Jim Miller retired, we were grateful to attract a likeminded individual who also chose to pursue a life of public service with a clear intent to ease the suffering of those who have experienced mental illness, domestic abuse, neglect, addiction, trauma and chronic homelessness."

A lifelong human services advocate who has tenaciously worked for decades to benefit disadvantaged individuals and communities in California and across the USA, Gallup was appointed president and CEO of AFH in 2014. Working tenaciously to increase awareness of a troubling homeless predicament in Southern California, she made it a priority to elevate AFH in the community. In addition to increasing funding and public awareness for the organization, Gallup spearheaded Potter's Lane, the first-of-its-kind permanent, supportive multi-housing development in Midway City, Calif. which utilized upcycled steel shipping containers to house homeless veterans. Through Gallup's leadership and dedication, Potter's Lane has garnered national attention and critical funding from all sectors and now serves as a detailed blueprint for other organizations eager to replicate the housing initiative that is sure to contribute to the end homelessness in the U.S.

"Without a doubt, this experience has been pivotal in my life's work," says Gallup, who will transition into a new role as assistant professor in the department of social work at Azusa Pacific University in the greater Los Angeles area. "I am extremely proud to have played a significant role in a grand plan to provide compassionate care and hope to the most vulnerable. I now look forward to the next phase of my career, where I'll be able to groom the next generation of social workers and continue to advance the good we can achieve when we all work together."

Tom Burnham states, "On behalf of the AFH Board of Directors and staff, we thank Donna for her selfless service. As we continue to move forward with innovative solutions to end homelessness, we look toward a bright future."

For more information visit us at www.afhusa.org or call (714) 897-3221.

ABOUT AMERICAN FAMILY HOUSING: Founded in 1985, American Family Housing (AFH) is a nonprofit organization that provides a continuum of housing and a broad spectrum of services to vulnerable populations facing barriers to achieving housing stability, including war veterans and adults with disabilities and mental illness. Operating 63 housing sites, with 282 units that serve more than 1,000 adults and children each year in Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties, AFH is committed to permanently ending the cycle of homelessness, helping low-income families and adults achieve a self-sustaining way of life and become active members of their communities.

ABOUT AZUSA PACIFIC UNIVERSITY: Azusa Pacific University is an evangelical Christian university committed to God First and excellence in higher education. With 77 bachelor's degrees, 45 master's degrees, 18 certificates, 16 credentials, 8 doctoral programs, and 2 associate's degrees, the university offers its more than 10,300 students a quality education on campus, online, and at six regional centers throughout Southern California.