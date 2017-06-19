According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global substance abuse treatment marketis projected to grow to more than USD 18,122 million by 2021, at a CAGR exceeding 5% over the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170619006154/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global substance abuse treatment market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Substance abuse is potentially addictive in nature, difficult to treat, and have a negative impact on the body and overall health. A multiphase treatment regimen containing a combination of therapeutic and behavioral treatments have proven to effectively detoxify the patients and help them cope with substance cravings, avoid relapse, and improve the quality of life.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Based on the type of abuse, the report categorizes the global substance abuse treatment market into the following segments:

Alcohol abuse

Nicotine abuse

Drug abuse

Alcohol abuse

Alcohol is known to lower anxiety and is proven to have good effects on the cardiac system if consumed in moderation. However, there are plenty of negative effects, both psychological and physiological, associated with the excessive consumption of alcohol. No limit of quantity is defined as alcohol abuse, and the effects are based on current health, age, and gender, among other factors. Long-term alcohol abuse can cause serious health issues, including cirrhosis, and can even be fatal.

"The market for alcohol abuse treatment is expected to grow, due to increasing awareness and acceptance among patients. The increase in government initiatives, together with improved rehab facilities is expected to draw more people to seek help during the forecast periodsays Sapna Jha, a lead analyst at Technavio for cardiovascular and metabolic disorders research.

Nicotine abuse

Nicotine dependence, or tobacco dependence, is an addiction to tobacco products that contain nicotine. Nicotine produces physical and mood-altering effects in the brain that are pleasing, albeit temporarily. Inhaling nicotine leads to its quick release in the blood stream that reaches the brain quickly, triggering the release of a neurotransmitter, which regulates behavior and mood. Users eventually develop nicotine dependence.

The global tobacco abuse treatment market is expected to grow due to the increase in mortality rate and the adverse effects on health triggered by nicotine. The increase in patient compliance and the introduction of new innovative treatment courses will boost the market segment.

Drug abuse

"Drug abuse involves the illicit use of pharmacologically important drugs for a temporary feeling of euphoria. This includes the abuse of various lifesaving drugs and other pharmacologically active drugs that are illicitly used for the supposed feeling of euphoria associated with themsays Sapna.

Some of the illicitly used drugs include amphetamines, anabolic steroids, cannabis, cocaine, and various hallucinogens. The global drug abuse treatment market is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period, due to a rise in the number of individuals with drug addiction and the improvement in rehabilitation facilities due to the acquisition of smaller rehabilitation centers by the major players.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Alkermes

Allergan

GSK

Pfizer

Browse Related Reports:

Global Autologous Cell Therapy Market 2017-2021

Global Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS) Market 2017-2021

Global Intravenous Immunoglobulins Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like oncologyvaccines, and urology devices. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170619006154/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com