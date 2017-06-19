PLACERVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - June 19, 2017) - Red Hawk Casino slots continue to pay even more jackpots, to more winners, more often! The proof is evident with a $192,087 slot jackpot payout this morning.

Lindsay, the lucky winner from Stockton, Calif., visits a couple times per week and says she always has fun while at Red Hawk. After a short time enjoying playing her favorite slot, the 3X 4X 5X Double Diamond, Lindsay was stunned and excited to see the symbols line up to reveal the top progressive payout of $192,087. When asked what she planned to do with her winnings, Lindsay said she'd pay some bills and do some shopping.

"The jackpots at Red Hawk are just one of the many reasons our players have voted us Sacramento's Best Casino for six consecutive years," says Bryan deLugo, General Manager. "Our friendly team members love paying out jackpots and take great pride in providing an outstanding casino experience for each and every guest."

Red Hawk Casino is conveniently located on Highway 50 at Red Hawk Parkway. For quick and easy access to Red Hawk Casino offers, events, entertainment and dining, download the myRedHawk® mobile app, visit www.redhawkcasino.com or call 888-573-3495 for information.

