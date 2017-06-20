CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- Target Capital Inc. ("Target") (TSX VENTURE: TCI)(CSE: TCI)(CSE: TCI.CN)(CNSX: TCI) announces changes to the Board of Directors and Officers.

Craig Skauge, tendered his resignation from the Board of Directors and as President, effective June 19, 2017.

Target would like to thank Craig for his years of service and dedication to the Corporation.

Rick Skauge, has been appointed as interim President.

