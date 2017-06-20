Technavio market research analysts forecast the camping tent market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170619006213/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the camping tent market in Europe from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global camping tent market in Europemarketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists tunnel tents, dome tents and geodesic tents as the three major product segments, of which the tunnel tents accounted for close to 42% of the market share in 2016.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the camping tent market in Europe:

Growth in adventure tourism

Increase in multichannel marketing strategies

Frequent replacement of old camping tents

Growth in adventure tourism

The increasing preference for staying healthy and seeking relief from busy and hectic lifestyles, is leading to the popularity of adventure activities. Europe dominated the adventure tourism market in 2015, by accounting for close to 40% of the market. More people are seeking to participate in adventure activities such as hiking, and rock, or mountain climbing, which is directly increasing the demand for camping tents. Camping organizations are offering more camping sites in Europe, leading to further growth in the adventure tourism segment.

As per World Bank estimates, the number of international tourist arrivals into the European Union had increased from 4.4 billion in 2014 to 4.6 billion in 2015. This is one of the key factors responsible for the increase in camping in the region, which in turn, is driving the camping tent market in the region.

Increase in multichannel marketing strategies

Camping and other outdoor activities are already popular in developed countries like Germany, France, and the UK. However, the rate of participation in camping is still increasing in many European countries. Therefore, to boost the market, some of the key market players like Johnson Outdoors are showcasing the advanced technological features of their products through their advertisements. These advertisements are designed and crafted to promote not only the products but also the experiences.

"The key competitors are also engaging in digital marketing because digital media has the largest reach. The growing popularity of digital media has encouraged many competitors to increase their online presence. Although brick and mortar retailing remains the key channel for camping tent sales, Internet retailing has grown considerably over the last 2-3 years and is expected to be one of the key growth channels over the coming years," says Manu Gupta, a lead analyst at Technavio for retail goods and servicesresearch.

Frequent replacement of old camping tents

Europe is home to approximately 22,730 campsites, and France has the largest number of campsites in the region. Camping tents usually last for one to four years, after which they are replaced. Replacement of camping tents is preferred to repair. The frequent use of camping tents results in wear and tear, creating demand for new camping tents. Generally, before going on camping, local tourists buy camping tents locally, while international tourists buy camping tents from in and around the camping region.

"Consumers prefer replacing old tents to repairing because new tents come with new and innovative features such pre-attached poles, wheeled carry bags, and stronger fabrics. For example, the new mtnGLO camping tents offered Big Agnes are equipped with the Tent light technology," says Manu.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Decorative Lighting Market 2017-2021

Global Spa Market 2017-2021

Global Entrance Floor Mat Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like luggageapparel and textile, and retail systems. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170619006213/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com