Yesterday, ten injured active duty and injured veteran service members participated in the Jaguar Land Rover Canada Driving Challenge Trial. They will be part of Team Canada at the Invictus Games Toronto 2017. The challenge was completed in order to determine who would be selected as the Team Canada drivers in the first event of the games, the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge.

The Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge is a test of skill and precision where two participants from each nation are required to display the best teamwork, cohesion and communication to take home the gold medal. Taking on a Jaguar and a Land Rover challenge, the courses are designed for nations to work as a team while taking the vehicles through precision gates. Though teams are timed, accurate driving produce better results than speed alone.

This year's Driving Challenge featured team members from across Canada. The Challenge included a 2-hour lesson in Land Rover vehicles on the obstacle course and a 2-hour trail course where drivers were challenged to marshal their teammates through obstacles using Jaguar vehicles.

"All of the participants who took part in the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge Trials were impressive and proved to have the spirit and drive that is so much a part of the Invictus Games," said Jeff Peel, Brand Director, Jaguar Land Rover Canada. "These games represent something much greater than just a simple sports competition. The competitors' sacrifice and service to our country makes this special, and Jaguar Land Rover Canada is very proud to be a part of that."

The two team members chosen to represent Team Canada for the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge at the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 are Martine Duval from Gatineau, Quebec and stationed in Cold Lake, Alberta, and Steve Murgatroyd from Truro, Nova Scotia. Martine is training for the golf event and credits her family as her inspiration. Steve is training in the archery event and excited to learn new skills from his peers. They are both looking forward to participating in the Driving Challenge in Toronto during the games.

"The men and women on the Canadian team, as well as those on the competing teams of other nations, represent the courage, determination and bravery of our armed forces, and we wish them the best of luck at the Games in September," said Peel.

Jaguar Land Rover is the presenting partner of the third Invictus Games that will welcome up to 600 competitors from 17 nations competing in 12 sports, including wheelchair rugby, athletics, swimming and new to the 2017 Games, golf.

The Games will present a unique opportunity for Canadians to honour its servicemen and women and their families on the very year our nation celebrates its 150th anniversary of Confederation. The Invictus Games Toronto 2017 take place September 23-30, 2017.

Jaguar Land Rover Canada will extend its support of the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto as lead sponsor of the Canadian Team.

Jaguar Land Rover and the Invictus Games

Jaguar Land Rover is immensely proud to have been the Presenting Partner of the Invictus Games since the inaugural event in London, 2014. Jaguar Land Rover is dedicated to building on their legacy of generating employment opportunities for former military service members into civilian careers and providing work placement rehabilitation programs. With their pledge to once again support the Invictus Games in Toronto this September, Jaguar Land Rover demonstrates a commitment to the service members from all participating nations and the continuing legacy of the Invictus Games.

Jaguar Land Rover is the UK's largest automotive manufacturer, built around two iconic British car brands: Land Rover, the world's leading manufacturer of premium all-wheel-drive vehicles; and Jaguar, one of the world's premier luxury sports sedan and sports car marques.

