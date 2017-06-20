New Medical Cannabis Joint Venture: LeafCann and iCAN: Israel-Cannabis Form iCAN:Australia

TEL AVIV, Israel and MELBOURNE, Australia, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Agreement Paves Way for Significant Israel-Australia Medical Cannabis Collaboration

iCAN: Israel-Cannabis (iCAN), a leading Israeli developer of medical cannabis formulations, clinical trials and cannabis testing, has formed a joint venture with LeafCann Research and Advisory, a leader in the development of cannabis medications, clinical research and education, based in Melbourne, Australia. The new venture, iCAN: Australia, will collaborate on a range of initiatives including medicinal cannabis research, education, acceleration, and innovation.

This joint venture is a significant step in the collaborative efforts between Israel and Australia in this field, combining Israel's role as the world's medical cannabis R&D powerhouse with Australia's newly eased access regulations for patients in need.

"We are thrilled to partner with LeafCann to form iCAN: Australia. Our collaboration will bring world-class cannabis products to the Australian market as well as accelerate our collaborative research and development of new products for a range of indications," said Saul Kaye, CEO of iCAN: Israel-Cannabis.

The burgeoning global medical cannabis industry is estimated to reach $50 billion by 2025.

"This agreement paves the way for significant investment in clinical research to support the development of evidence based cannabis medicines for patients most in need. In addition iCAN: Australia will develop global clinical education initiatives to bridge the gap between public demand and practitioner education. We are also excited to be part of iCAN's global acceleration program to develop a professional, ethical and sustainable medicinal cannabis sector worldwide," said LeafCann Group CEO, Dr Jaroslav Boublik B.Sc.(Hons) Ph.D. (Med), MRACI, C.Chem. AACNEM, MICRS.

LeafCann's practitioner education program will be incorporated into iCAN's product offerings and distributed via iCAN's global reach. In addition, iCAN:Australia will take a significant interest in CannaTech Australia, the country's first major Medical Cannabis Summit modeled after the highly successful CannaTech Israel Summits. The first CannaTech Australia conference will take place in Sydney in 2018.

About iCAN: Israel-Cannabis

iCAN: Israel-Cannabis is a leading Israeli developer of cannabis based formulations, clinical trials and cannabis testing. iCAN is committed to accelerate Israel's CannaTechnology industry, capitalizing on Israeli innovation and a leading cannabis regulatory environment to bring premier products to market. iCAN is powered by CannaTech, the premier international cannabis summit held annually in Tel Aviv and for the first time outside of Israel on October 25th and 26th in London, England.

About LeafCann

LeafCann Research and Advisory is a wholly owned subsidiary of LeafCann Group Pty Ltd. LeafCann Research and Advisory is a leading Australian developer of clinical research, product development, education and Industry advice to a range of Australian and international partners. LeafCann Group has positioned itself as Australia's preeminent Medicinal Cannabis think tank. With strong strategic partnerships, a diverse team and significant investment in medicinal cannabis production in Australia, LeafCann Group is well positioned as a global leader.

