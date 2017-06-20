According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global antiemetic drugs marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Antiemetic Drugs Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

According to Sapna Jha, a lead analyst at Technavio for cardiovascular and metabolic disorders research, "Antiemetic drugs are widely used for the management of various disease conditions and to treat the side effects associated with various drugs. Various formulatory advancements such as formulation in the form of patches, intranasal sprays, and other newer formulatory are expected to fuel antiemetic drugs market."

The market research analysis categorizes the global antiemetic drugs market into three major application segments. They are:

Chemotherapy is a major segment for antiemetic drugs. The treatment of nausea and vomiting caused due to debilitating side effects of chemotherapy occupies the major market. This side effect is known as chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV).

This ever-increasing chemotherapy population need to be treated with better therapeutics to control emetic sensations, and hence, improved quality of life. The data estimated that eight out of 10 people are undergoing chemotherapy encounter with nausea and vomiting as side effects during the treatment. This increasing need is substantiated with the impressive pipeline as most of the pipeline molecules are indicated for CINV. This will fuel the overall market in the forecast period.

Post-operative nausea and vomiting (PONV) is a widespread problem after surgery. The reasons for PONV include usage of anesthesia and side effects associated with opioid analgesics. The global antiemetic surgery treatment market is growing at a high rate compared with other segments, owing to greater acceptance of surgical procedures in recent years due to higher technical advancement making the procedures safe and effective.

"The data estimates that four out of five people undergoing surgery face the issue of PONV. Such high instances of PONV among individuals undergoing surgeries will fuel the antiemetic drugs market growth," says Sapna

Gastroenteritis is an infectious disease causing inflammation of the gut. It is more common in children than adults and older people. Much of the pediatric population below five years of age have more than one episodes of gastroenteritis in a year. The severity of disease ranges from GI upset for 1-2 days with mild-to-severe diarrhea with emesis. Many viruses, bacteria, and other microbes are responsible for causing this disease. Rotavirus and norovirus are the major causative agents.

Though the cost of treatment is not so high when compared with other diseases, the overall economic burden of the disease is high. As per the CDC, the global burden of disease is around USD 60 billion, which is mainly contributed by the loss of productivity and hospitalization charges along with various other expenses.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson Johnson

Pfizer

Sanofi

