SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Rice Energy Inc. -RICE

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2017 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Rice Energy Inc. ("Rice" or "the Company") (NYSE: RICE - News) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of state law in connection with the sale of the Company to EQT Corporation. ("EQT").

Click here to learn more http://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/rice-energy-inc-nyse-rice/, or call: 877-534-2590.

Under the terms of the transaction, Rice shareholders will receive only 0.37 of a share of EQT common stock and $5.30 in cash for each share of Rice stock they own. The transaction values Rice at only approximately $27.04 per share. The investigation concerns whether the Board of Rice breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders and whether EQT is underpaying for the Company. The transaction may undervalue the Company and would result in a either a loss or no real gain for many long-term holders of Rice stock. For example, shares of Rice stock traded at $33.05 per share on June 2, 2014 and $27.38 per share on October 3, 2016. In addition, an analyst has set a price target for Rice stock at $40.00 per share.

If you own shares of Rice stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire or Evan J. Smith, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC.

