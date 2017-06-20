Healthcare EDI Market Growing at a CAGR of 8.1% During 2017 to 2022 - ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Healthcare EDI Market report covers analysis of top 25 companies Product Portfolio, Business Strategies Adoption and market Overview on the basis of Component, Delivery Mode, Transaction Type, and End User- Global Forecast to 2022 and estimation suggests that global healthcare EDI market will reach $3.77 billion by 2022.

Browse 71 tables and 61 figures, 12 Company profiles spread across 161 pages available at:

http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/283711-healthcare-edi-market-by-component-edi-software-edi-services-transactions-claim-status-eligibility-verification-mode-of-delivery-web-based-edi-mobile-edi-edi-van-by-end-users-healthcare-payers-providers-global-forecast-to-2018.html .

The global healthcare EDI market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2022, to reach USD 3.77 billion by 2022. The growth of this market is driven by the rising need to reduce healthcare expenditure, the development of mandatory regulations for EDI transaction processes, and government support for HCIT implementation. However, data security and the high implementation cost of EDI software are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

"Mobile EDI segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

On the basis of delivery mode, the healthcare EDI market is segmented into web& cloud-based EDI, EDI VAN, point-to-point EDI, and mobile EDI. The mobile EDI segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the technological upgrades in the healthcare industry and growing acceptance of mobile solutions among healthcare providers.

"Healthcare payers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during2017 to 2022."

Based on end user, the healthcare EDI market is segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, medical device & pharmaceutical industry, and pharmacies. The healthcare payers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing number of private insurance players in the market.

Get A Sample Copy Of Healthcare EDI Market Here: http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=283711 .

"APAC is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period."

North America held the largest share of the global healthcare EDI market in 2016. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing need to manage large volume of patient data, need to curb healthcare costs, implementation of HCIT programs, and investments & reforms to modernize the APAC healthcare system.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below: By Company Type - Tier 1-33%, Tier 2-45% and Tier 3-22%, By Designation - C-level-11%, Director Level-45%, Others-44% and By Region - North America - 34%, Europe-22%, Asia-Pacific-33%, RoW-11%

Some of the major market players in the healthcare EDI market are McKesson Corporation (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), All scripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (U.S.), Cognizant Technology Corporation (U.S.), SSI Group, LLC (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Comarch SA (Poland), Axway Software SA (France), Optum Inc. (U.S.), Dell Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Quality Systems Inc. (U.S.), and Synnex Corporation (U.S.).

Order a copy of Healthcare EDI Market by Component (Solution, Service), Delivery Mode (Web & Cloud, Mobile) Transaction Type (Claims Management, Remittance, Payments, Healthcare Supply Chain), End User (Healthcare Provider, Payer, Pharmacies) - Global Forecast to 2022 Research Report at:http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=283711 .

Related Reports:

European Healthcare EDI Market by Supplier (Distributors and Wholesalers, GPOS, Manufacturers), Purchasing Organization (Hospitals, GPOS), Transaction (Orders, Ordersp, Desadv, Recadv, Invoic), Transaction Types and Its Penetration .

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market by Offering (Hardware, Software and Services), Technology (Deep Learning, Querying Method, NLP, and Context Aware Processing), Application, End-User Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022 .

IoT Healthcare Market by Component (Medical Device, Systems & Software, Service, Connectivity Technology), Application (Telemedicine, Work Flow Management, Connected Imaging, Medication Management), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022 .

Explore more reports on Healthcare market at:

http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/healthcare/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411001.

Maharashtra, India.

+ 1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml