Hikvision launches Integration Partner Program at IFSEC 2017

HANGZHOU, China, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- To extend its network of partners in the field of collaboration, integration and business development, Hikvision, the world's leading supplier of innovative video surveillance products and solutions, is launching their new Integration Partner Program at IFSEC 2017.

Designed to enable partners to capitalise on access to a wealth of technical and commercial resources, the Integration Partner Program features two partner levels of Integrated Partner and Premium Partner, and ensures that compatible 3rd Party solutions will enjoy strategic marketing and sales reach, through Hikvision's global communication channels.

Program tools & benefits

Partners joining the Integration Partner Program will benefit from a wealth of technical and commercial resources, including access to in-depth Sales & marketing, Technical support and Business development. Items such as an Integration Checker Tool, integration/application certification, SDK training, integration support, and co-marketing and event opportunities, all aim to tailor Partner expertise, skills, technological understanding and industry focus-- to yield the best solutions, and drive success and profitability.

A vital part of the program's benefits, streamlined online communication with Hikvision's technical teams as well as vital tools to plan successful "go-to-market" activities are also offered.

Partner website portal

To support the program, Hikvision is going to launch its easy-to-use partner website portal in the third quarter of this year. It provides a platform for distributors, systems integrators and end users to find compatible solutions, as well as featuring an overview of partner integrations and status update. The new portal enables a seamless, online communication between partner and relevant stakeholders within Hikvision, for both technical and commercial matters.

"The Integration Partner Program opens the door to our partners to enhance their expertise, solutions performance and sales reach to a whole new level," says Adler Wu, Product Director for vertical solutions and 3rd party integrations. "The Integrated Partner and Premium Partner programs will support our partners to develop, promote and sell their compatible solutions to boost their business and support a wider range of applications with certified smart turn-key solutions, for the benefit of end users."

Hikvision are looking to welcome technology integration companies who specialise in Physical Security Information Management, Video Management Software, Video Analytics, Building Management, Identification Systems, Access Control or systems requiring video streams, to connect to their exciting new Partner Program initiative.

To find out more, Hikvision are inviting technology integrators to discuss the Integration Partner Program at their IFSEC 2017 stand, number E800. In addition, visitors to the Hikvision stand will be able to see the live demonstration of partner solution applications on-site, as well as the Integration Partner Program presentation.

About Hikvision

Hikvision is the world's leading provider of innovative video surveillance products and solutions. Featuring the industry's strongest R&D workforce, Hikvision advances core technologies of audio and video encoding, video image processing, and related data storage, as well as forward-looking technologies such as cloud computing, big data, and deep learning. In addition to the video surveillance industry, Hikvision extends its reach to smart home tech, industrial automation, and automotive electronics industries to achieve its long-term vision. Always creating value for its customers, Hikvision operates 28 regional subsidiaries all over the world to achieve a truly global presence. For more information, please visit us at www.hikvision.com.