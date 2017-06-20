NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, June 20, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced the global commercialization of industry-specific Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) templates to enable a quick, low-cost and high-quality introduction of the Obbligato III PLM solution, which consolidates the management of product technology data such as design drawings, specifications and bill of materials (BOM).The new product provides templates that feature the best practice analysis in a series of steps, from the requirement definition and design to construction and transfer, and systematizes critical functions specific to each industry. This is based on the experience gained from introducing the Obbligato series to approximately 850 companies.Since the templates enable companies to introduce a PLM system by utilizing deliverables such as business models, system models and prototype environments, they can minimize the working hours required for development, as well as the risk of failure for individual customization, while enabling a system to be set up quickly and efficiently.Initially, NEC is providing two types of templates for industries with strong needs for PLM systems, namely the auto parts industry and the industrial machinery industry. Using these templates, medium-sized companies, in particular, can expect to reduce the construction period for their PLM system by 40%, and halve the introductory cost, when compared to the introduction of a conventional PLM system from scratch.The template for the auto parts industry efficiently implements the critical functions of a PLM system for this industry, such as global integrated BOM that promotes the sharing and utilization of BOM at domestic and international development and production sites, as well as process and resource management that improves the efficiency of process design by standardizing the information concerning processes and facilities together with BOM. With these functions, it enhances the global quality traceability and improves quality, cost, delivery (QCD) in the preparation for development and production.The template for the industrial machinery industry efficiently implements the functions that are critical for a PLM system used in this industry, such as integrated BOM management that promotes cross-sector sharing in BOM design and production in standard development and individual order intakes. Moreover, the template enables product definition management that leads to increased efficiency in the module selection for preparing estimates and taking orders by visualizing the relationship between the specifications and modules. With these functions, it seamlessly coordinates a series of operations, from sales to design and production, and reduces the lead time from order intake to production."NEC remains focused on the promotion of its social solutions business and continues to work on the provision and expansion of solutions that contribute to the transformation and advancement of the world's manufacturing infrastructure," said Miwako Satou, General Manager, Services and Technologies Division, NEC Corporation.Please refer to the following for more details on Obbligato III:http://www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/obbligato/index.htmlAbout NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.