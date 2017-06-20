Axion BioSystems and Nanion Technologies have enjoyed a very productive relationship over the past three years, with Nanion acting as sole distributor of Axion products in Europe. Nanion has effectively penetrated the high-throughput microelectrode array (MEA) market in Europe, while rapidly growing their existing business. Since both companies are undergoing rapid growth, it has been mutually decided that the best approach for both companies is to focus on commercializing their respective product lines.

"We have been pleased with the energy and enthusiasm Nanion invested in Axion's products," says Tom O'Brien, Axion's President and CEO. "It is through Nanion's efforts that we have been able to build a sizable install base of Maestro multiwell MEA systems in Europe. In order to continue this growth trajectory, Axion will establish a larger, dedicated team in Europe focused on sales and applications support."

Nanion has recently moved into a new, larger space anticipating ongoing growth. According to Niels Fertig, Nanion's CEO, "we are facing increasing demand for our existing products. Furthermore, we continue to create innovative new products that address needs in life science research. We feel it is once again time for us to focus on products developed by the Nanion team."

Effective July 1, 2017 Axion products will be sold through Axion BioSystems International. Nanion and Axion will continue to work together through December 31, 2017 to ensure a smooth transition for existing Axion customers, and those currently working with Nanion to acquire Axion products in 2017.

For more information please visit www.axionbiosystems.com/news/2017/06/20/axion-europe.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170619006311/en/

Contacts:

Axion BioSystems

Mike Clements, 678-469-3439

mclements@axion-biosystems.com