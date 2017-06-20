PARIS, FRANCE -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- (NYSE: CAE)(TSX: CAE) - CAE announced today at the 2017 Paris Air Show a series of aviation training solution contracts with large fleet operators and airlines worldwide, including Ethiopian Airlines, Air India, and Japan Airlines. These agreements, valued approximately C$85 million, cover airline pilot and cabin crew training, crew resourcing, business aviation pilot training programs, as well as the sale of four full-flight simulators (FFS).

They include:

Airline pilot and cabin crew training as well as business aviation pilot training agreements, demonstrating the recurring nature of CAE's offering

-- Ethiopian Airlines in Africa: a 5-year agreement to market Boeing 737NG, 757, 767, 777, 787 and Bombardier Q400 pilot training capacity -- MHS Aviation in Europe: a new 2-year contract for business aviation pilot training -- JetSMART in South America: an exclusive 5-year contract for Airbus A320 pilot training -- Exclusive agreements for Airbus A320, A330 and Boeing 737NG pilot training to undisclosed airlines in Asia -- An exclusive 2-year contract for Airbus A320 pilot and cabin crew training as well as crew resourcing to an undisclosed airline in Europe

Innovative training equipment, including update services and the sale of 4 full-flight simulators

-- One ATR72-600 full-flight simulator to Air India in India -- One Airbus A350 full-flight simulator to Japan Airlines in Japan -- Two full-flight simulators, including one Boeing 747 FFS and one business jet FFS, to undisclosed customers in North America

"These contracts come from all regions of the world and highlight the full extent of CAE's aviation training solutions," said Nick Leontidis, CAE's Group President, Civil Aviation Training Solutions. "We are proud that our new and existing customers continue to choose CAE as their partner to support their growing training and crew sourcing needs."

The 4 full-flight simulator sales represent CAE's first four FFS sales for fiscal 2018. The FFSs are at list prices, which include the value of OEM aircraft-specific data, parts and equipment (DP&E). In the case of these contracts, some customers are providing part of the OEM content.

More detail about the contracts is available in the trade media fact sheet following the press release.

About CAE

CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets. Backed by a 70-year record of industry firsts, we continue to help define global training standards with our innovative virtual-to-live training solutions to make flying safer, maintain defence force readiness and enhance patient safety. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with more than 8,500 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. Each year, we train more than 120,000 civil and defence crewmembers and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide. www.cae.com

============================================================================ Trade Media Fact sheet Ethiopian Airlines: Boeing 737NG, 757, 767, 777, 787 and Bombardier Q400 pilot training CAE and Ethiopian Airlines signed a 5-year agreement where CAE will market third-party pilot training capacity in Ethiopian Airlines' training centre in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The centre is equipped with Boeing 737NG, 757, 767, 777, 787 and Bombardier Q400 simulators. Ethiopian Airlines and CAE share a long-standing relationship that spans over 7 years, with the provision of crew resourcing services and the delivery of innovative training equipment. Ethiopian Airlines currently operates three CAE-built full-flight simulators and has one CAE Airbus A350 full-flight simulator on order, which will be ready for training in the first half of 2018. MHS Aviation: Business Aviation Pilot Training MHS Aviation selected CAE as its training partner of choice for the provision of multiple business aviation pilot training programs, under a two-year agreement. The training programs cover multiple platforms including Bombardier, Gulfstream, Embraer, Dassault and Cessna aircraft types. Pilots will train across CAE's global training network, including centres in Amsterdam, the Netherlands; Burgess Hill, United Kingdom; Dallas, Texas, USA; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. JetSMART: Airbus A320 pilot training JetSMART, the new ultra low-cost carrier (ULCC) Chilean start-up, selected CAE as its training partner of choice for the provision of Airbus A320 pilot training, under an exclusive five-year agreement, to support its growth in the South American market. The new airline will launch operations in the second half of 2017 and pilots will train at CAE's training centre in Santiago, Chile. Air India: ATR72-600 full-flight simulator Air India signed a training equipment contract for the provision of one ATR72-600 full-flight simulator. The CAE 7000 Series FFSs equipped with CAE Tropos-6000XR innovative visual systems will be delivered to the airline's training centre located in Hyderabad, India, and will be ready for training in the second half of 2017. CAE and Air India share a relationship that spans over two decades. Air India currently operates three CAE-built FFS, including two A320 FFS one Boeing 747 FFS. Japan Airlines: A350 full-flight simulator Japan Airlines signed a training equipment contract for the provision of one Airbus A350 full-flight simulator. The CAE 7000XR Series FFS will be equipped with the CAE Tropos-6000XR innovative visual system, offering unprecedented realism. The FFS will be delivered to Japan Airline's training facility at Haneda Airport in Japan and will be ready for training in the second half of 2018. CAE and Japan Airlines share a relationship that spans over three decades with the provision of cadet to captain training, training equipment and maintenance services. With this order, Japan Airlines has purchased a total of 11 full-flight simulators from CAE over the years and currently operates and has on order 9 CAE-built FFS. ============================================================================

