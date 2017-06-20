THE HAGUE, THE NETHERLANDS and SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- Dtex Systems, a leader in user behavior intelligence and insider threat detection, today announced that Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam (VU Amsterdam) has chosen the company's flagship platform to secure sensitive data within its IT infrastructure from insider threats. As one of the largest universities in The Netherlands, VU Amsterdam realizes the vital importance user behavior intelligence plays in the modern cybersecurity landscape. The university is committed to protecting organizations from not only the outside hacker, but also from network vulnerabilities unknowingly created by the students and staff who use its IT services regularly.

"As cyber threats continue to plague all organizations, we expect the number of attacks against public universities to rise unless administrators proactively take steps to better identify and mitigate them," said Christy Wyatt, CEO at Dtex Systems. "This is why it is crucial for all universities to have visibility into their users' behavior at the point closest to the user: the endpoint. Without this visibility, administrators will always be one step behind, unable to detect negligent behavior that puts its users and networks at risk."

By deploying Dtex, VU Amsterdam can identify and mitigate potential threats before material damage occurs without compromising the functionality of an open IT infrastructure -- allowing students and staff to continue to efficiently and effectively do their jobs. With the industry's most comprehensive library of thousands of known user threat behavior patterns enhanced with advanced risk modeling and combined risk scoring, the Dtex Advanced User Behavior Intelligence Platform can identify abnormal user behavior and provide contextual insights that help inform action.

In order to maintain user privacy and ensure total compliance even under the strictest laws, the metadata collected using Dtex's ultra-lightweight data collection method is anonymized and stripped of any identifying information. Once threats are identified, VU Amsterdam can decide to de-anonymize the data, accurately pinpoint the source of the threat and, if necessary, provide sufficient information to take action against the perpetrator without limiting the capabilities of the IT environment by employing "locking and blocking" functionalities.

"We are excited to welcome VU Amsterdam as an important customer in The Netherlands," says Olav van Haren, Sales Director, Benelux at Dtex Systems. "By taking this step to protect against cyber threats, the university has proven to be an innovative IT force. We look forward to working with university officials as they implement our solution to ensure an open environment, while taking the right measures to verify acceptable usage."

To get in touch with Dtex regarding deployments in The Hague, visit https://dtexsystems.com/contact-us/ and direct inquiries to Olav van Haren, Sales Director, Benelux.

About Dtex Systems

Dtex Systems arms enterprises across the globe with revolutionary technology to protect against user threats, data breaches, and outsider infiltration. As the only solution combining unparalleled endpoint visibility with advanced analytics, Dtex is able to pinpoint threats with greater accuracy than traditional security methods without adversely impacting user productivity. To learn more, visit www.dtexsystems.com.

Media Contact

Erika Kamholz

Bhava Communications for Dtex Systems

Email Contact

949-282-8560



