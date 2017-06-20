VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - June 20, 2017) - Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (TSX VENTURE: GOM) (FRANKFURT: 3G8A) (the "Company" or "Golden Dawn") announces that the Company's updated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") Technical Report for its Greenwood Gold Project in south-central British Columbia, Canada has been filed on SEDAR. The economic data in the PEA was previously disclosed in the Company's news release dated April 7, 2016. The PEA includes the recent acquisition of the KRR land position and its numerous exploration targets and 31 historic mines. The PEA was prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. and may also be viewed on the company's website: www.goldendawnminerals.com.

PEA Highlights

Base case pre-tax IRR of 118.4% and NPV (6% discount rate) of C$27.4M (after-tax IRR of 103.4% and NPV of C$19.7M) Pre-production capital requirements of C$3.4M

Pre-production period of six months as a result of existing infrastructure and permits from the acquisition of the processing plant and Lexington-Grenoble and Golden Crown Mines

Life of mine ("LOM") cash cost of US$604 per ounce gold and all-in sustaining costs of US$786 per ounce gold

Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA") uses the updated Mineral Resource Estimates announced April 6, 2016.

Exploration Targets for increasing Mineral Resources at both Lexington and Golden Crown Mines

Exploration Target for further mill feed from the company's 100% owned May Mac Mine 15 km by road access from Greenwood Mill.

Several proximal satellite deposits too small to warrant stand-alone processing facilities are targets for exploration and may further increase processing plant feed.

Profile of Mill (as in recommendations of PEA)

One of the key aspects of this project is the existing infrastructure, including a permitted modern crushing-grinding-gravity-flotation facility with a processing plant rated at 200 tonnes per day capacity, assay laboratory and tailing facilities, currently under care and maintenance. The associated lined tailings facility remains stable. The equipment inside the processing building all appear in good condition and the crushing and conveyor belts outside the mill building appear in reasonable condition. This processing plant is proven as functional since it processed material from the Lexington-Grenoble Mine from May 2008 until the end of December 2008. Refurbishment of the processing plant facility and crushing equipment is recommended to prepare for processing gold-copper material from the company's three proximal mines.

Project Profile

Golden Dawn's Greenwood Precious Metal Project and processing plant with its mine Complex are located in the historic Greenwood Mining Division in south-central British Columbia, Canada, approximately 500 km east of Vancouver. The Company's primary focus is re-activating the processing plant and re-opening the Lexington-Grenoble mine. Mining development will proceed with gold-copper feed material being processed in the Greenwood processing plant situated on the Golden Crown property. The Company is also working on permitting to bring the Golden Crown mine on stream, and also the May Mac mine. All 3 mines are located within a 2 km to 15 km radius of the Greenwood processing plant

Cautionary Notes:

The PEA is preliminary in nature and it includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves. Mineral resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that the PEA will be realized.

The Company would like to clarify that its decision to proceed to extract mineralized material from the Lexington, Golden Crown and May Mac mines for processing at its facility located at the Greenwood Precious Metals Project was not based on a Feasibility Study. The Company cautions that, in such cases, there is increased uncertainty and higher economic and technical risks of failure. The Company notes that, since the mining and processing infrastructure is in place, it intends to proceed to trial mining and processing on the basis of Mineral Resource Estimates and the Preliminary Economic Assessment.

Qualified Persons

Technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC of P&E Mining Consultants Inc., an Independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

GOLDEN DAWN MINERALS INC.

"Wolf Wiese"

Wolf Wiese

Chief Executive Officer

THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS PREPARED BY MANAGEMENT WHO TAKES FULL RESPONSIBILITY FOR ITS CONTENTS. NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. THIS DOCUMENT CONTAINS CERTAIN FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS WHICH INVOLVE KNOWN AND UNKNOWN RISKS, DELAYS, AND UNCERTAINTIES NOT UNDER THE COMPANY'S CONTROL WHICH MAY CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS OF THE COMPANY TO BE MATERIALLY DIFFERENT FROM THE RESULTS, PERFORMANCE, OR ACHIEVEMENTS IMPLIED BY THESE FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS. WE SEEK SAFE HARBOR.

For further information, please contact:

Corporate Communications

604-221-8936

allinfo@goldendawnminerals.com