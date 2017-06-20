Arecont Vision, the industry leader in IP-based megapixel camera technology, has announced the immediate availability of the SurroundVideo Omni G3 omnidirectional multi-sensor surveillance camera series unveiled earlier this year. Omni G3 is the industry's first camera with no-touch, remote setup in the multi-sensor adjustable-view product category created and still dominated by Arecont Vision. The latest Omni series is on display here in London, UK, at IFSEC International at the ExCeL in the Arecont Vision stand, F400, from June 20 22, 2017.

"The SurroundVideo Omni G3 is the easiest multi-sensor omnidirectional camera in the industry to install, setup, and operate. That is in addition to the proven benefits that have made Arecont Vision and the SurroundVideo series a worldwide success," said Brad Donaldson, VP of Product Development, Arecont Vision. "The SurroundVideo Omni G3 is the latest member of the SurroundVideo series of multi-sensor panoramic and adjustable-view multi-megapixel multi-sensor cameras that Arecont Vision pioneered, beginning in 2006. Omni G3 continues the tradition of bringing more advanced features and capabilities than any other multi-sensor camera family on the market today."

A single high-definition SurroundVideo camera replaces multiple pan-tilt-zoom or fixed-view single-sensor cameras for a wide range of surveillance requirements with non-stop viewing and recording, while delivering enhanced high definition coverage and improved situational awareness. The SurroundVideo series has been customer-proven in hundreds of thousands of projects around the world, integrated with the customer's choice of leading video management systems (VMS) and network video recorders (NVR).

The first adjustable-view Omni camera was introduced to the SurroundVideo series in 2014, bringing omnidirectional coverage in place of a fixed 180o or 360o view for improved coverage. The Omni G1 series was the first to offer 4 megapixel sensors that can be positioned independently around a patented, 70+ placement-point magnetic track to cover virtually any angle or view. SurroundVideo Omni G2 followed in 2016 to offer additional ease of movement and faster setup with motorized, remote focus 3-axis gimbals, and double the frame rates of the initial version. Both compact, low profile Omni models continue to grow in use and popularity.

The new SurroundVideo Omni G3 adds no-touch remote setup to the series. The Omni G3 can be quickly installed on a wall, corner, ceiling, pole, emergency call box, or other structure, and then connected to a single PoE (Power over Ethernet) IP network cable even faster than other SurroundVideo series cameras thanks to a new base plate design. With the Omni G3, the installer can now dismount from the ladder or lift at this point, and then connect to the camera's integrated webpage over the network. 180o, 270o, or 360o preset views can be selected, or the installer can adjust and position each of the sensors remotely, including focus, tilt, and zoom.

New presets can also be saved, allowing modified views for different times of the day or for other changing conditions. For example, a stadium may have different viewing requirements for a sporting event versus a concert. The user can select the appropriate preset, and the camera will move the sensors to that new perspective. The camera can then be returned to the original view just as easily. This is accomplished without requiring the time and cost of manually mounting a ladder or lift to remove and then replace the dome bubble after adjusting the aim of the 4 sensors, or requiring someone to shift the entire camera for a different view.

All SurroundVideo Omni cameras feature four individual day/night mechanical IR cut filters for the highest image quality at any time of day. Select 12MP models offer Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) up to 100dB at full resolution for challenging or varied lighting conditions.

All SurroundVideo series cameras offer advanced streaming capabilities. They are designed on the Arecont Vision highly efficient H.264 encoding platform to deliver high quality video without straining the network. SurroundVideo Omni G3 adds support for SNAPstream™ (Smart Noise Adaptation and Processing) technology, reducing camera bandwidth consumption without impacting image quality.

The entire Made in USA SurroundVideo series is subjected to and certified by rigorous dust, water, and impact tests with strict manufacturing quality control. With IP66 and IK-10 ratings and an extended operating temperature range, SurroundVideo Omni G3 cameras are ideal for indoor, outdoor, and vandal-prone applications.

SurroundVideo Omni G3 and all other Arecont Vision cameras run the in-house developed Massively Parallel Image Processing (MPIP) architecture on a Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) integrated circuit. All core features and technologies are developed by Arecont Vision, and installed cameras can be upgraded with new capabilities via remote firmware updates, thereby extending the useful life of the device.

By employing the unique MPIP architecture, Arecont Vision cameras do not require the use of common embedded operating systems, nor do they make use of 3rd party code or chipsets for core features. This approach eliminates the potential risk of hidden backdoors and the range of other cybersecurity weaknesses widely documented in other camera brands. Arecont Vision cameras are unable to be maliciously repurposed for use in Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), network penetration, ransomware, and other cyberattacks, or to be used to spread to malware and computer viruses to other network-enabled devices.

Visit Arecont Vision at IFSEC International, at the ExCeL London, June 20 22, 2017, stand F400, to see the award-winning SurroundVideo series in action and to learn more about our other customer-proven megapixel cameras.

