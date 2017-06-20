Company strengthens its position as one of the fastest growing cloud companies

Global cloud resources with sovereign cloud approach

Cloud adoption for industrial innovation is no longer a matter of if, but of when

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) today announced that it has acquired a majority stake in Outscale, a global leader in enterprise-class cloud services, thereby strengthening its position as one of the fastest growing cloud companies in the world that is helping industry innovators to digitally transform their business. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in France in 2010, Outscale is an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 security certified company that provides enterprise-class cloud computing infrastructure services (IaaS) to customers through its ten data centers in Europe, North America and Asia. Outscale cloud solutions are certified according to the highest industry standards: Cisco CMSP Advanced, 100 percent Intel Cloud Technology and NetApp AltaVault The company developed its own secure cloud operating system, TINA OS, which orchestrates and automates cloud resources including calculations, storage and networks, thus helping organizations to easily deploy, manage and increase the availability of their cloud platform, including in the most complex environments.

Dassault Systèmes was an initial investor in Outscale and relies on its services to manage its cloud-based 3DEXPERIENCE platform and portfolio of industry solution experiences the largest cloud offering for 3D design, simulation and digital manufacturing across 12 industries. With this investment, Dassault Systèmes is now able to adjust and control its cloud resources and services to manage peaks in activity, further diversify its industry segments, deploy new features, and provide advanced on premise, private and hybrid cloud solutions for its customers.

"This investment by Dassault Systèmes provides us with additional resources to support our technology innovation and global commercial development," said Laurent Seror, CEO, Outscale. "It also affirms our role in helping them bring the unique value of Outscale's cloud expertise to increase the business agility of 3DEXPERIENCE platform customers."

"Outscale has demonstrated the success of its unique cloud architecture by offering enterprise-class cloud resources worldwide, with a data sovereignty compliance approach," said Pascal Daloz, Executive Vice President, Brands and Corporate Development, Dassault Systèmes. "Now, we can bring greater value to our customers by fully leveraging this approach to expand our ability to make the 3DEXPERIENCE platform more affordable and accessible to a greater number of users, as well as extend it to new usages."

For companies seeking to engage in product innovation across multiple sites for a flexible period of time, cloud computing eliminates the infrastructure and administration needs of a complex on premise environment and offers multiple advantages: instant deployment, elastic computing and storage resources, data security, continuous support, monitoring and operations, real-time collaboration with a single data source, and access anytime, anywhere.

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

About Outscale

Founded in 2010, strategic partner to Dassault Systèmes and CMSP Advanced certified by Cisco Systems, Outscale provides enterprise-class Cloud Computing services (IaaS) that meet regulatory and local requirements internally and to clients seeking to boost Business Agility and rapidly deploy value-enhancing business models. Investing 15% of revenues in R&D, from its very beginnings Outscale decided to offer services combining excellence and thoroughness, which have won over more than 800 corporate clients in France, USA and China, as well as several hundred users working for well-known multinationals via Dassault Systèmes. Outscale has received ISO security certification 27001-2013 for all its French locations.

Web: https://www.outscale.com

LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/company/outscale

Twitter http://twitter.com/outscale

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes' collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 220,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.

