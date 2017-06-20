Fiskars Corporation Stock Exchange Release June 20, 2017 at 08:00 a.m. EEST



Jaana Tuominen appointed President and CEO of Fiskars Corporation



The Board of Directors of Fiskars Corporation has appointed M.Sc. (Chem. Eng) Jaana Tuominen (born 1960) as President and CEO of Fiskars Corporation. She will start in the position on January 1, 2018, at the latest.



Jaana Tuominen joins Fiskars from Paulig Group where she has worked since 2008 as Chief Executive Officer. Prior to that, she held global leadership positions at GE Healthcare. She is also a member of the Board of Directors at Finnair Plc and Suominen Corporation.



"We are very pleased to appoint Jaana Tuominen as Fiskars' new President and CEO. Jaana is a seasoned executive with wide-ranging leadership experience and a strong track record in building international brands and developing global businesses. Fiskars is on a journey to become a world leading consumer goods company, with a family of iconic lifestyle brands. Jaana's strategic competence and capabilities in leading change will be a tremendous asset to Fiskars", said Paul Ehrnrooth, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fiskars.



Teemu Kangas-Kärki has acted as Interim President and CEO since February 2017 and will continue in this role until Jaana Tuominen assumes her duties as CEO. Teemu Kangas-Kärki will then continue in his role as Deputy to the CEO, Chief Operating Officer and as member of the Executive Leadership team.



Jaana Tuominen's picture and resumé are available at www.fiskarsgroup.com/investors/corporate-governance/management



FISKARS CORPORATION



Board of Directors



Further information: Paul Ehrnrooth, Chairman, Board of Directors Maija Taimi, VP, Corporate Communications and Sustainability Tel. +358 204 39 5031, communications@fiskars.com



Fiskars - Making the everyday extraordinary Fiskars serves consumers and customers around the world with a brand portfolio of globally recognized brands including Fiskars, Gerber, Iittala, Royal Copenhagen, Waterford, and Wedgwood. Building on our mission to create a family of iconic lifestyle brands, Fiskars' vision is to create a positive, lasting impact on our quality of life. Please visit www.fiskarsgroup.com for more information.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=635811