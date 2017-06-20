sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,12 Euro		-0,279
-1,44 %
WKN: 501451 ISIN: FR0000124141 Ticker-Symbol: VVD 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,052
19,206
19.06.
19,108
19,201
07:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LASSILA & TIKANOJA OYJ
LASSILA & TIKANOJA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LASSILA & TIKANOJA OYJ17,235-0,34 %
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA19,12-1,44 %