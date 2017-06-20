sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,04 Euro		+0,065
+1,31 %
WKN: 878347 ISIN: TH0016010017 Ticker-Symbol: TFBF 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE/ASEAN 40
1-Jahres-Chart
KASIKORNBANK PCL Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KASIKORNBANK PCL 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,962
5,311
19.06.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KASIKORNBANK PCL
KASIKORNBANK PCL Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KASIKORNBANK PCL5,04+1,31 %