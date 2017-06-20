Intertrust Group: Intertrust N.V. announces changes to Supervisory Board

Amsterdam - 20 June 2017 - Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or the "Company") [ticker symbol INTER], a leading global provider of high-value trust, corporate and fund services, announces changes to its Supervisory Board.

Intertrust's Supervisory Board has nominated Paul Willing to join the Supervisory Board for a term of four years, subject to regulatory approval and approval by shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held later this year. As a result, Paul will step down from his role as Managing Director of Intertrust's Atlantic Region, effective 21 July 2017.

Paul has been nominated to join the Supervisory Board as his extensive experience and knowledge of the industry are expected to contribute greatly to the board and Intertrust. He joined Intertrust in 2016 with the acquisition of Elian, where he had held the position of CEO since 2009. Prior to becoming CEO of Elian, Paul was responsible for running the private wealth, investment funds and real estate administration business of that company. He has over 25 years of financial services experience, with an extensive career at PwC in both Jersey and Geneva prior to joining Elian. He is a graduate of the University of London and qualified as a chartered accountant with PwC in 1991.

Hélene Vletter-van Dort, Chairperson of Intertrust's Supervisory Board, commented: "We look forward to welcoming Paul as a board member and are confident that his extensive industry expertise and experience will be very valuable."

David de Buck, CEO of Intertrust also commented: "Paul Willing contributed greatly to growing Elian into the company we acquired last year, and also played an important role during the integration of Elian into Intertrust. We are very happy that Paul has agreed to continue contributing to Intertrust's strategy by joining our Supervisory Board."

The agenda and notice for the EGM later this year will be published on the Company's website in advance of the meeting.

For further information

Intertrust N.V. annelouise.metz@intertrustgroup.com

Anne Louise Metz Tel: +31 20 577 1157

Director of Investor Relations, Marketing & Communications

About Intertrust

Intertrust is a leading global provider of high-value trust, corporate and fund services, with approximately 2,500 employees located throughout a network of 41 offices in 30 jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle-East. The Company delivers high-quality, tailored services to its clients with a view to building long-term relationships. Intertrust's business services offering is comprised of corporate services, fund services, capital market services, and private wealth services. Intertrust has leading market positions in selected key geographic markets of its industry, including the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Jersey, and the Cayman Islands. Intertrust works with global law firms and accountancy firms, multi-national corporations, financial institutions, fund managers, high net worth individuals and family offices.

intertrust-press-release-supervisory-board-changes-june-2017 (http://hugin.info/171118/R/2114246/804382.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Intertrust Group via Globenewswire

