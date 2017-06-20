On a mission to fight traffic congestion and improve mobility across the world, TomTom extends TomTom Traffic to countries from Eastern Europe and the Middle East

TomTom (TOM2) today announced the introduction of TomTom Traffic in Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Ukraine, Croatia and Romania as well as in Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and Israel, extending the service's reach to 64 countries. With these new countries added, TomTom now offers the most comprehensive traffic coverage of Europe as well as of the Middle-East, including Israel.

TomTom Traffic offers up-to-date information on road conditions such as traffic jams, roadworks and accidents. This information can be used by drivers to find the most optimal route and avoid congestion, but also by cities and road authorities to monitor, analyse and influence the traffic. "The further geo-expansion of TomTom Traffic into Eastern Europe and the Middle East will be a huge help to drivers, businesses and government in better managing traffic flow, increasing road safety and easing the impact of congestion on the environment", said Andreas Erwig, VP Business Development and Business Operations at TomTom.

With rapid developments in Autonomous Driving and an increased focus on Smarter Cities and Transportation, accurate and fresh traffic information is playing an increasingly important role. As a result, TomTom is working on making its traffic technology available in a greater number of countries, supported by the continuous growth in the supply of source data it receives from over 500 million devices*.

TomTom plans to further accelerate its Traffic geo-expansion plans with several additional countries expected to be launched in 2017. This rapid growth demonstrates the scalability of the TomTom Traffic technology, as well as the ability of TomTom to support its clients globally with high quality maps and traffic services.

TomTom Traffic is sourced by more than 500 million phone, cars and portable navigation devices providing GPS data points.

