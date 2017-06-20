After the EUROSTARS project for avionics applications launched in Q4 2016 and financed by the French and Norwegian authorities, this new project seals the partnership with the LIRMM in the medical field

MEMSCAP (Paris:MEMS) (NYSE Euronext: MEMS), the leading provider of innovative solutions based on MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) technology announces today the launch of a program of co-design for integrated circuits (ASIC) with the AXLR Technological Transfer Acceleration Company (SATT) and the Montpellier Laboratory of Computer Science, Robotics and Microelectronics (LIRMM) for piezoresistive pressure transducers mainly targeting the medical applications of dialysis and blood filtration.

The collaboration between MEMSCAP, the SATT AXLR and the LIRMM aims at the implementation of research work carried out at LIRMM on intelligent signal conditioning of resistive sensors. Patents protecting this innovation filed by the CNRS and the University of Montpellier have been granted and have been licensed by MEMSCAP as part of this project. The total expected duration of the project is 18 months and includes the design, prototyping and validation of an integrated circuit specific to the needs of MEMSCAP's medical products and its integration into MEMSCAP products.

The promising innovation of the LIRMM directly addresses the core technology of MEMSCAP aerospace and medical sensors which are based on piezoresistive effect.

One of the functions of a hemodialysis machine is to measure and display arterial and venous pressures as well as to notify the operator when these pressures fluctuate outside of an established alarm limit. Arterial and venous pressure monitoring provides information regarding vascular access and the extracorporeal circuit in which a patient's blood is circulating. Correct interpretation of these pressures can:

prevent hemolysis and microbubbles in the blood tubing set from excessive negative pressure;

assess vascular access for adequate blood flow or problems such as venous stenosis; and,

ensure accurate blood flow through the dialyzer for optimal dialysis therapy.

MEMSCAP transducers are currently designed in multiple hemodialysis equipments. Our transducers combine the required accuracy, long-term stability, and sustain most of the aggressive sterilization processes performed in these equipments and medical procedures. Implementation of the LIRMM technology would help provide sensors that significantly reduce the operational and recurring maintenance and calibration costs of dialysis and filtration machines.

This project extends the partnership between LIRMM and MEMSCAP which, was initiated during the fourth quarter of 2016, within a 36-months EUROSTARS project funded by the French and Norwegian authorities to adapt this signal conditioning technology to the aerospace applications of Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC) and Air Data, Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (ADHARS).

Specifications and details for MEMSCAP avionics products can be obtained by contacting MEMSCAP at info@memscap.com or by contacting our office in Skoppum, Norway.

About AXLR

AxLR is a technology transfer acceleration company. Our specialty is helping innovative projects derived from academic research reach maturity and commercialization. We work with the main public-sector research laboratories in France's Mediterranean area in Occitanie, one of the most dynamic locations in Europe, with over 200 laboratories and some 12,000 researchers. For more information, please visit our web site www.axlr.com.

About MEMSCAP

MEMSCAP is the leading provider of innovative micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS)-based solutions. MEMSCAP standard and custom products and solutions include components, component designs (IP), manufacturing and related services. MEMSCAP customers include Fortune 500 businesses, major research institutes and universities. The company's shares are traded on the Eurolist of NYSE Euronext Paris S.A (ISIN: FR0010298620-MEMS). More information on the company's products and services can be obtained at www.memscap.com.

