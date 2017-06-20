Ferratum Oyj: Contemplated tap issue of EUR 10-15 million for Ferratum Bank p.l.c.

Helsinki, 20 June 2017 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) announces a contemplated tap issue of EUR 10-15 million of senior unsecured callable floating rate bonds due March 2020 (ISIN FI400023283) from the existing EUR 60 million bond issuance program of Ferratum Bank p.l.c., the Maltese banking subsidiary of Ferratum Oyj. The proceeds from the proposed tap issue are intended to be used for general corporate purposes.

Pareto Securities has been engaged as lead manager and sole bookrunner. The proposed tap issue will be directed to qualifying new and existing investors, subject to market conditions.

A further announcement will be made in due course.

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum is an international provider of consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum is a pioneer in the fields of financial technology and mobile lending and has expanded rapidly to operate in 24 countries. Ferratum's customers utilize digital media to apply for consumer credit in amounts varying between EUR 25 and EUR 20,000 and small businesses instalment loans up to EUR 100,000 with a term of six to 18 months. Led by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has more than 1.6 million active and former customers who have been granted one or more loans in the past (as at March 31, 2017).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:

Ferratum Group

Dr. Clemens Krause, CFO

T: +49 30 88715308

F: +49 30 88715309

E:clemens.krause@ferratum.com (mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com)



European media enquiries :

Edelman.ergo, A Daniel J Edelman Company

Alexander Schmidt | Andreas Martin

T: +49 69 27 13 89 26

E:Alexander.Schmidt@edelmanergo.com (mailto:Alexander.Schmidt@edelmanergo.com)

E: Andreas.Martin@edelmanergo.com (mailto:Andreas.Martin@edelmanergo.com)



Ferratum Group

Paul Wasastjerna

Head of Investor Relations

T: +358 40 7248247

F: +358 20 741 1614

E: paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com (mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com)



UK media enquiries :

Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman Company

Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs

T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44 20 3047 2537

E: asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com (mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com)

E: bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com (mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com)





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: FERRATUM OYJ via Globenewswire

