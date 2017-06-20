Hybrid Air Freighters Signs Letter of Intent to Purchase Lockheed Martin Hybrid Airships

PARIS, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hybrid Air Freighters (HAF) signed a Letter of Intent to purchase up to 12 Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) Hybrid Airships, at a total value of approximately $500 million. HAF is working with Hybrid Enterprises, the exclusive reseller of Lockheed Martin's Hybrid Airships, to finalize the purchase agreement.

With significant logistics and aviation experience, Paris-based HAF was established specifically to act as an owner-operator of the Lockheed Martin Hybrid Airships.

"We are keen to implement such an impressive innovation in the logistics market," said Hubert de Contenson, chief executive officer of HAF. "The LMH-1 will open a new era for remote cargo delivery that is free from costly ground infrastructure and will provide a sustainable and affordable solution to remote cargo operations around the globe."

"With a 21-ton cargo payload and the ability to land on any surface, the LMH-1 Hybrid Airship is designed to revolutionize remote cargo delivery," said Rob Binns, chief executive officer of Hybrid Enterprises. "We are honored to have HAF as the latest customer of our game-changing aircraft."

Thanks to their unique shape and air cushion landing system, Hybrid Airships can affordably transport heavy cargo and/or passengers to and from the most remote locations. They require little or no fixed ground infrastructure and burn significantly less fuel compared to conventional aircraft making them an environmentally friendly solution to remote cargo delivery.

About HAF

Paris based Hybrid Air Freighters is led by a team of highly experienced logistics and aviation executives. HAF is fully dedicated to the design and implementation of high-performance logistics and transport solutions developed with the LMH-1. HAF will work with global and medium sized companies, as well as with local authorities and non-government organizations at solving remote logistics problems with affordable and sustainable transport solutions.

Chief executive officer of HAF, Hubert de Contenson, has a wealth of experience in finance and logistics. Before joining HAF, he served as deputy CEO of a $1.6 billion global trucking subsidiary of a major shipping group.

Jean-Paul Troadec,head of aviation and flight operations, has vast experience in the domains of aircraft operations, air traffic control, safety regulations and relations with the international aviation authorities. His experience includes managing director of the French air navigation service provider, managing director of a major airline pilot training company, and chairman of the French aviation accident investigation bureau (BEA).

About Hybrid Enterprises

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Hybrid Enterprises is the exclusive reseller of Lockheed Martin's Hybrid Airships. Hybrid Enterprises is comprised of industry professionals who have sold, leased and operated cargo aircraft in over 120 countries on six continents. Hybrid Enterprises is solely focused on sales and marketing of Lockheed Martin's Hybrid Airships.

