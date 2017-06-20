Unveils plans to support both Grid Engine and Kubernetes

ISC High Performance Conference, Booth 1214 Univa, the Data Center Workload Optimization Company, today announced the contribution of its Universal Resource Broker (URB) technology to the open-source community.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170619006207/en/

Univa supports a wide range of technologies including Mesos frameworks, Batch workloads and containerized microservices native to Kubernetes. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Universal Resource Broker is a software solution that allows distributed application frameworks written for Apache Mesos to run seamlessly on Univa Grid Engine. Making URB available as an open-source project opens the door to continued innovation, enabling community contributors to build adapters to additional workload managers and application frameworks. In addition to open-sourcing the project, Univa is extending URB to support Kubernetes clusters as well.

By using URB, users have the option of deploying any Mesos compatible framework (including Spark, Hadoop, Storm, Jenkins, Marathon and Chronos) along with any other type of workload using Univa Grid Engine as an underlying workload management substrate for high performance and high throughput environments. Users can also choose to run URB on a variety of Kubernetes based cluster solutions in cases where containerized microservices are key. Enterprises requiring more powerful scheduling features and policy-based controls will want to select the combination of Navops Command, URB and Kubernetes with the additional option of Navops Command's Mixed Workload support for non-containerized applications run inside the Kubernetes environment.

According to Fritz Ferstl, CTO at Univa Corporation, "This is an important development for our large installed base of Grid Engine customers and for the burgeoning Kubernetes ecosystem. With the Universal Resource Broker, customers can easily deploy a single cluster supporting batch, interactive, containerized and now Mesos API driven workloads without contention. We're continuing to deliver on our promise to help customers achieve better business results on a more cost-efficient, shared infrastructure."

URB provides Kubernetes users with a seamless way to run application frameworks written for Mesos while protecting existing investments. The technology complements Univa's Navops Command, an advanced, enterprise-proven policy management solution for Kubernetes that supports mixed workloads. With URB and Navops Command, Univa supports the widest variety of container and non-container based application workloads on a shared Kubernetes environment.

"Open source software is critical in the modern application container ecosystem and market, where availability, flexibility and integration can be enhanced by open source software components and frameworks." said Jay Lyman, principal analyst for 451 Research. "Univa's URB also supports the variety of software including big data, continuous integration and container management and orchestration technology that is critical to success in enterprise IT today.

"We are pleased to contribute this key technology to the open source community" said Rob Lalonde, General Manager of Univa's Navops business unit. "This contribution demonstrates our ongoing commitment to open source software and to helping organizations get the most from their infrastructure investments. We are very excited to extend the capabilities of URB to Kubernetes."

The open-source Universal Resource Broker for Grid Engine is expected to be available in July of 2017 and will be released under an Apache open-source license. URB for Kubernetes is planned for August of 2017 availability.

For more information visit www.univa.com, contact Univa at sales@univa.com or stop by booth C-1214 at the ISC High Performance 2017, June 19-21 in Frankfurt, Germany.

About Univa Grid Engine

Univa Grid Engine is the leading workload management system. The solution maximizes the use of shared resources in a datacenter and applies advanced policy management tools to deliver products and results faster, more efficiently, and with lower overall costs. The product can be deployed in any technology environment, including containers: on-premises, hybrid or in the cloud. A variety of add-ons can be utilized to extend workload management capabilities and create a customized solution for any enterprise infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.univa.com or follow on Twitter @Grid_Engine

About Navops

Navops is a suite of products that enables enterprises to take full advantage of Kubernetes and provides the ability to quickly and efficiently run containers at scale. Navops utilizes workload placement and advanced policy management across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid infrastructures. With Navops, companies can automate microservices applications and ef?ciently respond to end user demand. For more information, please visit www.navops.io or follow on Twitter @Navops

About Univa Corporation

Univa, the Data Center Automation Company, is the leading provider of automation and management software for computational and big data infrastructures. Our products and global enterprise support give our customers the power to manage all of their compute resources, no matter how big or where deployed. Many of the leading brands in the world depend on Univa's unsurpassed expertise, and premier services and support. Univa is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, USA, with offices in Markham, ON, Canada, Munich and Regensburg, Germany.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170619006207/en/

Contacts:

Univa Corporation

Neil Bendov, +1 (647) 699-8281

press@univa.com