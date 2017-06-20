Key milestone reached in the clinical development of CER-209

Non-dilutive financing of €0.75 million in the form of an interest-free innovation loan

Available cash at end-May 2017: €21.5 million

Regulatory News:

Cerenis Therapeutics (Paris:CEREN) (FR0012616852 CEREN PEA PME eligible), an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative lipid metabolism therapies for treating cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, today announces the receipt of €0.75 million from Bpifrance. This payment is a direct result of the program's second key milestones being reached, i.e., the beginning of CER-209 drug candidate's Phase 1 clinical trial in Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steato-Hepatitis (NASH).

This amount corresponds to the financing of the second tranche of a Bpifrance's innovation aid, in the form of an interest-free innovation loan totaling €1.5 million.

"This aid will help finance the study of multiple dosing with CER-209 drug candidate in Phase 1 clinical assessment for the treatment of NAFLD and NASH. The first part of the Phase 1 clinical program was a success; confirming that the pharmacokinetics of CER-209 permit once daily oral dosing without any drug-related safety or tolerance issues. I would like to thank Bpifrance for its longstanding support and the confidence they place in our company as a specialist in the development of innovative products in the field of lipid metabolism," says Dr Jean-Louis Dasseux, founder and CEO of Cerenis Therapeutics.

Cerenis had €21.5 million in available cash at the end of May including Bpifrance's innovation aid and the Research Tax Credit reimbursement for 2016.

About CER-209

CER-209 is the first drug candidate in the category of oral P2Y13 receptor agonists. CER-209 is a specific agonist of the P2Y13 receptor and does not interact with the P2Y12 receptor. In preclinical studies CER-209 promotes HDL recognition by the liver and increases Reverse Lipid Transport (RLT), thereby impacting atherosclerosis regression. Because of the favorable metabolic effects observed in the liver, CER 209 may also offer a new mechanism for the treatment of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steato-Hepatitis (NASH).

About Cerenis: www.cerenis.com

Cerenis Therapeutics is an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative lipid metabolism therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. HDL is the primary mediator of the reverse lipid transport, or RLT, the only natural pathway by which excess lipids is removed from arteries and is transported to the liver for elimination from the body.

Cerenis is developing a portfolio of lipid metabolism therapies, including HDL mimetics for patients with genetic HDL deficiency, as well as drugs which increase HDL for patients with a low number of HDL particles to treat atherosclerosis and associated metabolic diseases including Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steato-Hepatitis (NASH).

Cerenis is well positioned to become one of the leaders in the HDL therapeutic market, with a broad portfolio of programs in development.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170619006288/en/

Contacts:

Cerenis

Jean-Louis Dasseux, +33 (0)5 62 24 09 49

CEO

info@cerenis.com

or

NewCap

Investors relations

Emmanuel Huynh Louis-Victor Delouvrier, +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

cerenis@newcap.eu

or

NewCap

Media relations

Nicolas Merigeau, +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

cerenis@newcap.eu