Vertu Signs Deal with Tech Giant TCL Communication to Bring Innovative Technology to its Luxury Mobile Phones

PARIS, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Vertu, the world's leading manufacturer of luxury mobile phones, is pleased to announce that it has signed a major agreement with TCL Communication. This is the first agreement signed by Vertu since the company was purchased by entrepreneur Hakan Uzan in mid-March of 2017. This agreement, worth $40 million, will enable Vertu to use advanced and innovative technology from TCL Communication for 30,000 handcrafted Vertu phones, to be produced at the Vertu facility in Church Crookham, Hampshire.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/524701/Constellation_Octane_Original_1.jpg )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/524703/Constellation_Octane_Original_2.jpg )



Speaking from the new corporate offices of Vertu AK France in Paris, Hakan commented, "We are delighted to have signed this agreement with TCL Communication. It is the first of many, considerable investments we are making into the business. TCL Communication is a valued partner of Vertu and we hope that this will be the start of a prosperous new chapter in our relationship."

Today's announcement is seen as a first step in helping Vertu enable its full potential as a powerful global brand. Under new patronage and the leadership of Hakan, Vertu is going through a substantial restructuring and modernisation of all its business units, whilst preserving the heritage and craftsmanship it is renowned for around the world.

"Customers will have access to limited, special edition Constellation X products as soon as mid-July, with full ramp up by early September. The new generation of Vertu Concierge Services will start being introduced in mid-July in limited markets, with a new wide ranging portfolio of Vertu Life Style Products becoming available in Vertu Boutiques in early September," Hakan added.

"As a leading smartphone innovator, TCL Communication is very pleased to extend our successful relationship with Vertu," said Alain Lejeune, Senior Vice President of TCL Communication. "Combining our advanced smart phone technology with Vertu's superb craftsmanship and commitment to superior design and performance, it will help create an outstanding experience for its discerning customers."

Vertu AK France, the parent company, is aiming to launch new services and products in September, alongside announcing several exclusive luxury partnerships with leading global brands. The new products will be sold in the key luxury markets of France, UK, China, Asia, Russia, Western Europe and the Middle East.

While the company has moved its corporate offices to Paris, all Vertu products are designed and manufactured in the UK, with around 90 per cent destined for export markets. The company has operated from its Hampshire base since 2000, shipping its first phone in 2002. To date, Vertu has sold more than 500,000 devices worldwide. The new Vertu phones have an entry selling price of £7,500 and the company has more than 225,000 registered users.

Notes to editors:

About Vertu

Vertu aims to deliver the world's best luxury mobile phone experience for its customers by combining expert craftsmanship and peerless materials with innovative technology and unique services. Today, Vertu leads the market that it pioneered over a decade ago.

The Vertu range of mobile phones is made up of four distinct models - Signature S, Signature Touch, Aster, and soon to be launched, Constellation X. The Vertu Audio Collection comprises V Headphones (HP-1V) and V Speaker (SP-1V).Vertu mobile phones are handmade in England using the world's finest materials.

Vertu is renowned for its curated services: a suite of carefully selected exclusive offers, content and assistance especially selected to enhance the Vertu customer's lifestyle. At the heart of these services is Vertu CONCIERGE, offering luxury lifestyle assistance and enrichment. The new Generation of Vertu Concierge Services will usher in a new area of services to discerning clients and exclusive to Vertu users.

Vertu is available from around 300 stores, including 56 Vertu Boutiques, in 62 countries.

About TCL Communication

TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited (TCL Communication) designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of mobile and internet products and services worldwide under three key brands - TCL, Alcatel and BlackBerry. The company's portfolio of products is currently sold in over 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, with TCL Communication ranked as a top-10 global smartphone manufacturer by IDC. Headquartered in Hong Kong, TCL Communication operates nine R&D centers worldwide, employing more than 12,000 people across the globe. For more information, please visit http://www.tclcom.com.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For further information please contact:

Danielle Silvester - Vertu AK

Director Brand & Communications

Email: danielle.silvester@vertu.com

Dominic McCarthy - Neville McCarthy Associates

Email: Dominic@nevillemccarthy.com

Phone: +44(0) 207-940-2900

Kate Ng - TCL Communication

Email: globalpr@tcl.com

