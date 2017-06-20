Video surveillance appliance selected for delivering the highest quality video while decreasing capital, bandwidth and space costs

The Razberi ServerSwitchIQ has been chosen as a finalist for the Benchmark Innovation Awards 2017. Judged by the Benchmark test team plus a number of industry professionals, the annual Benchmark awards recognize products, systems or services that enhance and advance the delivery of secure, flexible, and beneficial solutions.

In a statement, Benchmark said, "We passionately believe that the future of the electronic security sector lies in the creation of innovative and smart solutions. In order to allow installers and integrators to create such solutions, it is vital that manufacturers deliver innovation that both enhances the technological capabilities of their products, and allows those developments to be implemented in a realistic fashion. In order to highlight such advances, Benchmark runs its Innovation Awards scheme, which recognizes and rewards innovative thinking."

Razberi ServerSwitchIQ appliances combine a server, high throughput storage, and a managed Ethernet switch, making them a superior alternative to centralized, general-purpose servers, switches, storage, and power for IP video surveillance. Deployed in a distributed architecture closer to cameras, the appliances enable integrators to deliver reliable, high-quality video recording while reducing bandwidth impact by up to 95 percent. ServerSwitchIQ also offers 24x7 health monitoring and cybersecurity protections.

"It is a privilege for such a highly respected outlet as Benchmark to acknowledge Razberi for our core technology," said Tom Galvin, Razberi CEO. "The ServerSwitchIQ not only enables integrators to deliver the highest megapixel video quality at an economical cost, but also presents recurring revenue opportunities via our monitoring features."

Razberi is demonstrating the ServerSwitchIQappliances at IFSEC International in London this week in stand C1050. Company representatives will also be showing the new, built-in Razberi CameraDefensecybersecurity solution, which guards the camera ecosystem with automated camera hardening and cyber threat monitoring.

The winners of the Benchmark awards will be announced in August.

About Razberi

Razberi Technologies offers a reliable, secure, and network-friendly video surveillance infrastructure that records the highest quality video while reducing capital, bandwidth, and space costs. Razberi ServerSwitchIQ appliances uniquely combine a firewall, PoE switch, server, storage, and intelligence. Deployed in a scalable architecture near the network's edge, the platform enables organizations to decrease network utilization by up to 95 percent and protect cameras from cyber attacks. Embedded Razberi CameraDefense software automates cybersecurity protections with camera hardening and cyber threat monitoring. Built-in Razberi VyneWatch health monitoring software alerts security professionals to issues 24x7. Razberi appliances are compatible with top video management systems (VMS) and any network camera. The company is headquartered in Dallas. For more information, visit razberi.net.

