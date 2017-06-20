According to the resolutions of Konecranes Annual General Meeting 2017, Konecranes has donated a total of EUR 200,000 to Aalto University in Helsinki, Finland. The donation is split in two parts, one is designated to the field of science and technology, and the other part is focusing on business and economics.



"These donations are a continuation of our earlier cooperation with Aalto University," says Panu Routila, Konecranes President and CEO. "Technology is shaping the future like never before and companies need to find new talented employees to secure this development. With these donations we want to support education offered by the university to students. We believe high-quality university education is one of the most important success factors of today's and future businesses."



"We are very grateful for this donation. Konecranes and Aalto University have collaborated in numerous research and student projects over the years. For example, this year Aalto's Product Development Course students and Konecranes had a joint project to develop a flexible and battery-powered hoist. This hoist can be used in situations where a high voltage power supply is not available, and it can open up new market segments for the company", says Ilkka Niemelä, provost of Aalto University.



Konecranes and Aalto University have recently been cooperating within the area of Industrial Internet. Konecranes has installed a CXT NEO smart crane on the Aalto University Internet Campus in Otaniemi, Finland, for the students to do product development work and research on the crane. The crane's control system is connected to Konecranes' platform, which enables students and researchers to access the crane's functions. Konecranes is mentoring the students' progress in their work.



Further information: Mikael Wegmüller, Vice President, Marketing & Communications Email: mikael.wegmuller@konecranes.com or phone: +358 20 427 2008



