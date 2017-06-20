The Advisory Board of the Swiss Startup Factory (SSUF) actively supports the Accelerator in strategic topics and opens doors to key stakeholders. The current members of the Advisory Board of the Swiss Startup Factory are Prof. Dr . Rico Baldegger, Dr. Robert Bider, Jean Claude Biver, Beat Curti, Peter Friedli, Andreas Gall, Daniel Gutenberg, Michael Hartweg, Stan Wawrinka, Urs Wietlisbach.

Claudia Coninx-Kaczynski is a member of the founding family of Tamedia AG, a publicly listed Swiss media company. She has been Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of Forbo Holding AG since April 2014, Member of the Board of Swisscontent AG as well as other Commitees. Previously, she served as a Member of the Board and Directors of Tamedia AG between 2013 and 2016, developed and implemented strategic projects (M&A) for p.a. Media AG and Swisscontent AG (2011-2014) and was General ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...