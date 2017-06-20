sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
20.06.2017 | 08:31
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Change of Portfolio Manager

PR Newswire
London, June 19

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Change of Portfolio Manager

The Board of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (the "Company") has been informed that Vincent Devlin, co-portfolio manager of the Company, will be stepping down as portfolio manager of the Company to explore other opportunities. Stefan Gries, a senior Director within the BlackRock's European Active Equity team has been appointed co-portfolio manager alongside Sam Vecht, who retains principal responsibility for the Company's emerging European portfolio.

Stefan joined BlackRock's European equity team in 2008, after previous roles at Scottish Widows, Aberdeen Asset Management and Deutsche Bank.

Enquiries:

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 020 7743 3000
Simon White
Caroline Driscoll

Cenkos Securities plc 020 7397 8900
Will Rogers

20 June 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire