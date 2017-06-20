BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Change of Portfolio Manager

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc

Change of Portfolio Manager

The Board of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (the "Company") has been informed that Vincent Devlin, co-portfolio manager of the Company, will be stepping down as portfolio manager of the Company to explore other opportunities. Stefan Gries, a senior Director within the BlackRock's European Active Equity team has been appointed co-portfolio manager alongside Sam Vecht, who retains principal responsibility for the Company's emerging European portfolio.

Stefan joined BlackRock's European equity team in 2008, after previous roles at Scottish Widows, Aberdeen Asset Management and Deutsche Bank.

20 June 2017