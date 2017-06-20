Southern California Edison will purchase 125 MW AC from the Maverick Solar (formerly Palen 1) Plant, which is expected to start delivering electricity on Dec. 1, 2020.

U2 frontman Bono would be pleased.

Known for his social conscious and his admiration for the Joshua trees common in the desert Southwest, Bono would approve of the deal signed by EDF Renewable Energy, the U.S. unit of French utility EDF, to sell electricity from its 500 MW solar farm near the Joshua Tree National Park to Southern California Edision (SCE) under a 15-year power-purchase agreement (PPA).

The Maverick Solar project (formerly named Palen 1) is the fifth significant utility-scale solar plant in Riverside County, California, joining McCoy, Desert Sunlight, Genesis and Blythe.

SCE has asked the California Public Commisssion (CPUC) for approval of the PPA, and the CPUC has before it a resolution to do just that. It is currently ...

