Uniview Showcases Starlight and Super NVR at IFSEC International 2017

LONDON, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniview, the leading video surveillance manufacturer, attended the IFSEC International 2017 in London, showcasing a whole range of products and cutting-edge technologies including Ultra 265, Super Starlight, Super NVR516 and solutions for shops, buildings, enterprises etc.

"Uniview continues to grow with more than a 100% annual growth rate in theinternational market." Said Ximen Yan, Vice President of Uniview and Founder of International Business. "We are not only bringing the latest products to European customers, but we are also offering a better choice to plan the future together."

Ultra 265: Up to 80%-95% bandwidth reduction

At IFSEC International, visitors can check the real time bitrate comparison between Ultra 265 and H.264. UNV Ultra 265 shattered the boundary of how much video can be compressed. It helped to reduce up to 95% bandwidth compared with a common encoding algorithm whilst no compromise on the details. Ultra 265 brings users more benefit than ever by saving up to a 95% storage cost.

Super Starlight Bullet

Uniview presents the whole Starlight Series including Super Starlight Bullet IPC2222ER5-DUPF40(60). It is able to produce crystal clear images at up to 0.0005 lux low illumination, during the night for both static and moving scene. It is incredibly easy to set Starlight mode with only one click. Most importantly, the Super Starlight Bullet has a more affordable price.

Star NVR: Super NVR516 &NVR302-P Series

UNV NVR516 is a super NVR which displays features of extraordinary hardware and software performance. It supports up to 128 cameras, 48 HDDs with disk enclosures, hot-swap RAID, 14 HDMI outputs with decode cards for video wall, intelligent VCA and N+1 backup.

UNV NVR302-P Series are professional 4K & H.265 PoE NVR models, which are suitable for both large projects and small & middle size installers. Together with Ultra 265 technology, they can easily realize smart functions, saving storage space, lower bandwidth, 4K Fisheye Dome IPC Dewarp, heat map, long range PoE, plug & play, P2P Cloud etc.They are the most popular UNV NVR models in Europe now.

About Uniview#

Uniview is the leading supplier of video surveillance products and solutions. With more than 10 years experiences in IP video surveillance, Uniview now is the 7th largest manufacturer worldwide and No.3 in (China IHS Markit). For more information, please visit Uniview's website at www.uniview.com.

