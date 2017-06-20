Passengers on board Silversea's luxurious cruise ships are enjoying broadband connectivity with speeds of up to 150Mb/s through SES Networks' Maritime+ Solution

SES (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) announced today that Telenor Maritime has signed a multi-year agreement to provide high-speed broadband access to Silversea's luxurious cruise ships via SES Networks' Maritime+ solution.

Telenor Maritime will be using SES Networks' fully-managed maritime solution to offer capacity of up to 150Mb/s to provide passengers on Silversea's ultra-luxury cruise ships a true broadband experience at sea. Passengers onboard these eight ships will be able to stay connected through social network accounts, audio and video conferencing apps, and will also be able to stream video as they sail to the most exotic travel destinations ranging from the tropical paradise of Brazil to the epic wilderness of Antarctica.

Designed especially for service providers, the SES Networks Maritime+ solution combines SES's product innovation with unparalleled global ground and space infrastructure to deliver consistently high-quality connectivity as vessels sail across the region, and allows for upgraded coverage and service as needed. SES Networks is a newly-created SES business unit focused on delivering differentiated satellite-enabled solutions for data-centric customers.

"We are pleased to work together with SES to provide passengers the same high-quality connectivity they enjoy at home. This seamless and reliable connectivity is also vital in retaining experienced crew and operational efficiency," said Frode Stoldal, CEO at Telenor Maritime. "SES Networks' Maritime+ provides comprehensive coverage and customised service, enabling us to serve our customers very effectively."

Steve Collar, CEO at SES Networks, said, "We are very pleased and proud to serve Telenor Maritime in its mission to provide the best connectivity available to cruise line customers. This solution is an excellent example of how Maritime+ was designed to serve unique needs and requirements in specific markets within the maritime industry. SES Networks' Maritime+ is a truly customisable and cost-effective platform that enables us to fulfil the ever-growing needs of global connectivity."

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units; SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SES's portfolio includes the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) television reach in Europe, O3b Networks, a global managed data communications service provider, and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services.Further information available at: www.ses.com

