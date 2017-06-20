Conferences Bring Together Forward-Thinking Financial Leaders for Education, Networking and Awards

Kyriba Corp., the global leader in cloud-based treasury, cash and risk management solutions, today announced its much anticipated series of annual client conferences, Kyriba Live!, starting in London this week and continuing with events in Atlanta and Paris this fall. Kyriba expects more than 800 clients and partners to attend the events, which will feature specialized Kyriba training, celebrate the success of Kyriba client achievements, and preview Kyriba's upcoming product innovations.

"We are experiencing unprecedented political and currency volatility around the globe, and successful financial leaders must find a way to grow their organization," said Jean-Luc Robert, chairman and CEO at Kyriba. "At Kyriba Live!, we celebrate our clients and partners who have modernized their treasury and financial operations, such as automating financial processes, securing payments and unlocking more bottom line value at their organization."

Kyriba clients and partners are welcome to register for Kyriba Live! conferences in their region and can find out more information with the following links:

Kyriba Live! UK: 21 June, 2017 (www.kyriba.com/kyriba-live-uk), London, St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel.

Kyriba Live! US: September 10-12, 2017 (www.kyriba.com/kyriba-live) Atlanta, Georgia, Loews Hotel.

Kyriba Live! France: 12 October, 2017 (http://www.kyriba.fr), Paris, Le Westin Hotel.

To learn more about Kyriba Live! or how Kyriba can enable your team to optimize growth at your organization, please visit www.kyriba.com or contact Kyriba at KyribaClients@kyriba.com.

About Kyriba Corp.

Kyriba is the global leader in cloud-based treasury, cash and risk management solutions, delivering Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) financial technology to corporate CFOs and Treasurers. More than 1,500 global organizations use Kyriba to enhance their global cash visibility, improve financial controls, and increase productivity across their cash and liquidity, payments, supply chain finance and risk management operations. Kyriba is headquartered in New York, with offices in San Diego, Paris, London, Tokyo, Singapore, Dubai, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Rio de Janeiro.

To learn how your organization can increase the strategic function of its financial professionals, contact us at treasury@kyriba.com. To learn more about Kyriba PartnerSURGE or join our partner program, contact us at treasury@kyriba.com.

