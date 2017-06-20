L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) announced today that it has delivered its 4,000th MX-Series electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) imaging turret since the initial launch of the product line in 1997. This milestone delivery of L3's MX-20D to a government customer will aid close air support missions from long-endurance fixed-wing aircraft. L3 WESCAM products are on exhibit at the 2017 International Paris Air Show in the L3 Pavilion C2.

"We are extremely proud of this achievement and the breadth of MX-Series deployments worldwide," said Michael T. Strianese, L3's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "These systems are field-proven, state-of-the-art technologies that support the U.S. military, our foreign allies and law enforcement in their mission of preserving global security."

"Our MX Systems operate with outstanding stabilization, provide long-range performance and deliver exceptional imaging across the visible and infrared spectrums," said Mike Greenley, President of L3 WESCAM, which is part of L3's Sensor Systems business segment. "As the complexity of missions continues to grow, we remain committed to providing an innovative portfolio of quality solutions designed to address our customers' cost, capability and platform requirements."

L3 WESCAM serves all segments of the airborne, land and maritime markets with advanced EO/IR imaging and targeting systems (MX-Series) and modular system solution kits (MatriX). MX-Series turrets are operational across 74 countries, on more than 137 different types of platforms, and are supported by more than 14 globally deployed authorized service centers and a team of field service technicians who are available for dispatch 24/7 to anywhere in the world.

Headquartered in New York City, L3 Technologies employs approximately 38,000 people worldwide and is a leading provider of a broad range of communication, electronic and sensor systems used on military, homeland security and commercial platforms. L3 is also a prime contractor in aerospace systems, security and detection systems, and pilot training. The company reported 2016 sales of $10.5 billion.

