OBN (UK) and Eurasanté (FR) Announce the Launch of BioSeed®

A New European Equity Investment Event to Support Early-Stage Companies inLife Sciences

OBN (UK) and Eurasanté (FR) are delighted to announce the launch of BioSeed®, a joint venture event devised to provide a unique platform for early-stage Life Sciences companies, Technology Transfer Offices (TTO) and Universities throughout Europe seeking equity investment from Angels, High-Net-Worth individuals, specialist Crowd-Funders, and PE / VC funders genuinely interested in Seed and Stage 1 funding of early-stage companies and organisations.

BioSeed® will run as a one-day event in London on 14 November 2017 and will feature presentations and pitches by early-stage organisations and a series of pre-scheduled one-to-one meetings with potential investors.

BioSeed® is the result of a shared vision between OBN and Eurasanté; with both parties observing a lack of industry events that solely support the interaction of early-stage companies with appropriate investors at a European level.

Etienne Vervaecke, General Manager of Eurasanté, said: "To succeed, entrepreneurs must broaden their network of early-stage investors in order to see their financing rounds accelerate and increase in size. With BioSeed®, we aim to help and guide Life Sciences start-ups in the access and the research funding process."

John Harris, CEO of OBN, commented: "Focusing on our strengths and leveraging our networks, together with Eurasanté we intend to make BioSeed® THE European marketplace for early-stage investments in the field of Life Sciences. This joint venture will be key to supporting our members' efforts to raise awareness of their financing needs to a European investor audience and deepen their understanding of the investment landscape. We are proud to be launching this event with our French partners, and look forward to supporting and enabling positive outcomes, whether that be funding, M&A, partnering or collaborations."

OBN and Eurasanté both have extensive experience in creating events aimed at supporting innovation in the Life Sciences sector; OBN are the organisers of BioTrinity®, Europe's leading Biopartnering and Investment conference, and Eurasanté organise BioFIT, the European business convention for technology transfer, academia-industry collaborations and early-stage innovations in Life Sciences.

BioSeed® will be an annual event alternating between the U.K. and France with the second edition due to take place alongside BioFIT in Lille, France in December 2018, before returning to the U.K. in October 2019.

To find out more and to register your interest in attending please visit www.bioseed.eu.

About OBN

OBN is the leading Membership organisation supporting and bringing together the UK's innovative life sciences companies, corporate partners and investors. Our 400-plus Member companies are located across the Golden Triangle and beyond to Manchester, Nottingham, the Midlands, South Coast and Scotland, benefiting from our networking, partnering, purchasing, training, advising and advocacy activities. OBN organises and delivers BioTrinity', Europe's leading life sciences Investment and Biopartnering conference.

For more information, please visit www.obn.org.uk or www.biotrinity.com

About Eurasanté

Eurasanté is both an incubator, a technology transfer tool, as well as a cluster manager in the fields of biotech, nutrition and healthcare in Northern France. It assists French and foreign companies, entrepreneurs, scientists and clinicians in their innovation and development projects.

Please visit www.eurasante.com or www.biofit-event.com for more information

