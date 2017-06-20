ADVA Optical Networking SE / ADVA Optical Networking Transforms the Metro With New Levels of Flexibility, Scale and Synchronization . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Expanded FSP 3000 Delivers Several Key Technologies to Power New Era of Metro Networks

Munich, Germany. June 20, 2017. ADVA Optical Networking today launched a major expansion of its FSP 3000 platform designed specifically for metro networks (http://www.advaoptical.com/en/innovation/metro-transformation.aspx?utm_source=nasdaq&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=170620-metro-transformation). The expansion features three new technologies that will enable network operators to meet the rapidly changing needs of the metro environment with unprecedented levels of flexibility, scale and synchronization. Until now, it was too costly to introduce such capabilities in metro infrastructures, but the expanded ADVA FSP 3000 (http://www.advaoptical.com/en/products/scalable-optical-transport/fsp-3000.aspx?utm_source=nasdaq&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=170620-metro-transformation) removes this barrier. It delivers a flexible and automated optical layer without the cost of traditional ROADM technology. It also features an entirely new cross-connect that enables customers to scale their optical transport networks (OTNs) without any capacity lock-in. And it supports the precise synchronization of 5G technologies without any of the current OTN stumbling blocks.

"Our team has an innate understanding of metro networks. We've been innovating in this space for over two decades. Today's announcement though, is something special. It represents the future of the metro - a true transformation of what we currently have," said Christoph Glingener, CTO, COO, ADVA Optical Networking. "Our FSP 3000 MicroConnect, OpenFabric and TrueTime are the three principal building blocks of a metro network designed for the cloud generation. What's more, they are completely open. We've built each of these technologies with operations teams in mind and ensured simple SDN control through our FSP Network Hypervisor. Working side-by-side on this project with network operators from all across the globe has made it clear that the time for tomorrow's metro is now."

The expanded ADVA FSP 3000 has three essential parts. The ADVA FSP 3000 MicroConnect is a ROADM-based photonic layer cost-optimized for metro networks. It consolidates multiple key functions to ensure that footprint, configuration and cabling needs are kept to an absolute minimum. The ADVA FSP 3000 OpenFabric is an entirely new OTN cross-connect designed to remove slot capacity assignments and the proprietary fabric adapters of a closed system that limit access to innovation cycles. Now, network operators can use any mix of optical services, and scale as and when needed. The ADVA FSP 3000 TrueTime reimagines synchronization transport over optical networks. To deliver the necessary time synchronization for 5G, the ADVA FSP 3000 TrueTime uses time-sensitive technologies to deliver the highest performance possible and automatically compensates delay asymmetries.

"Metro networks are a critical element in today's connectivity mix, but they're fast approaching a roadblock. Metro networks are increasingly an intersection for data centers, carrier hotels, enterprises, radio access networks and broadband access points and they no longer have the flexibility, scale or synchronization capabilities to meet all these demands," commented Stephan Rettenberger, SVP, marketing and investor relations, ADVA Optical Networking. "Tomorrow's metro environments need to be able to accommodate an increasingly complex and demanding customer set and that's the whole basis for our expanded FSP 3000. With our MicroConnect, OpenFabric and TrueTime, network operators are equipping themselves with everything they need to meet their customers' expectations. Make no mistake, what we've developed here is the blueprint for a new metro."

Watch this video for further information on the metro's transformation: http://adva.li/metro-transform-video (http://adva.li/metro-transform-video).

Further details are also available in these slides: http://adva.li/metro-transform-slides (http://adva.li/metro-transform-slides).

A supporting brochure can be downloaded here: http://adva.li/metro-transform-brochure (http://adva.li/metro-transform-brochure).

