SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - June 20, 2017) - Zecotek Photonics Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ZMS) (FRANKFURT: W1I) (OTC PINK: ZMSPF), a developer of leading-edge photonics technologies for industrial, healthcare and scientific markets, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned division, Zecotek Imaging Systems Pte. Ltd., has received a notice of allowance in China for its advanced formulation of its patented LFS scintillation crystals. This is the second patent in a series of worldwide, pending patents, for multi-doped lutetium oxide based scintillators having improved photonic properties, known as, "LFS-M".

"China is a strategic and very fast growing market, and patent protection for all of our technologies, including our latest advanced version of LFS scintillation crystals, is key to the commercialization of our imaging products," said Dr. A.F. Zerrouk, Chairman, President, and CEO of Zecotek Photonics Inc. "We have developed a very strong network of strategic partners in China, including the recent relationship with the Shanghai EBO Optoelectronics Company, and securing patent protection within this jurisdiction is another significant accomplishment for our growing business. We very much enjoy our undisputed leadership in high performance scintillation crystals for use, primarily, in metabolic imaging scanners as well as in scientific and industrial imaging. Medical scanner OEMs in China are adopting the LFS as the crystal of choice and so are leading developers in Japan, Europe and the US. Australia and China were the first two countries to grant patents for the new advanced formulation and we have filed similar patent applications in important jurisdictions around the world. We look to continue to re-enforce and strengthen the patent for our line of LFS scintillation crystals and other technologies."

Zecotek's worldwide patent applications protects the latest and most advanced formulations of "off-stoichiometric" multi-doped lutetium oxide based scintillation silicate crystals (LFS-M). Stoichiometric formulations are known to have a matching number of reactants which produce full conversion of reactive groups into highly definable cross-linked products. However, intentional deviation from stoichiometric formulations, off-stoichiometric, enable the creation of products containing predictable amounts of other residual reactive groups which in turn enables the tuning of mechanical properties. By adopting the patented and strongly protected off-stoichiometric approach, Zecotek's scientific team has produced the fastest, brightest and most advanced LFS formulation available today.

About Zecotek

Zecotek Photonics Inc (TSX VENTURE: ZMS) (FRANKFURT: W1I) (OTC PINK: ZMSPF) is a photonics technology company developing high-performance scintillation crystals, photo detectors, positron emission tomography scanning technologies, 3D auto-stereoscopic displays, 3D metal printing, and lasers for applications in medical, high-tech and industrial sectors. Founded in 2004, Zecotek operates three divisions: Imaging Systems, Optronics Systems and 3D Display Systems with labs located in Canada, Korea, Russia, Singapore and U.S.A. The management team is focused on building shareholder value by commercializing over 50 patented and patent pending novel photonic technologies directly and through strategic alliances, the European Organization for Nuclear Research (Switzerland), Beijing Opto-Electronics Technology Co. Ltd. (China), NuCare Medical Systems (South Korea), the University of Washington (United States), and National NanoFab Center (South Korea). For more information visit www.zecotek.com and follow @zecotek on Twitter.

