PARIS LE BOURGET, FRANCE -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- (NYSE: CAE)(TSX: CAE) - CAE releases today at the 2017 International Paris Air Show its first CAE Airline Pilot Demand Outlook, providing the airline industry with key insights on the future need for professional pilots in commercial aviation. The 10-year view builds on key drivers, variables and trends and addresses airline pilot needs around the world.

The report exposes a global requirement for 255,000 new airline pilots over the next 10 years to sustain the growth of the commercial air transport industry and support retirements. It also reports a need to develop 180,000 first officers into airline captains, a greater number than in any previous decade. The document breaks down the numbers by region and provides a thorough analysis of the training needs of the aviation industry.

"As the leading training organization in the world, we are very proud to introduce our first-ever CAE Airline Pilot Demand Outlook to the market, which will provide airlines with a view on the upcoming needs and development opportunities for professional pilots," said Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer. "It is fair to say that the majority of today's pilots have been in contact with CAE at some point in their career, whether it be in one of our academies, training centres, as part of a flying assignment or in one of our full-flight simulators. As such, we deeply understand the pilot development process and our experience sourcing and training pilots for airlines from diverse regions gives us a unique position to understand these insights."

"The airline industry will need 70 new type-rated pilots per day for the next 10 years to meet global demand," said Nick Leontidis, CAE Group President, Civil Aviation Training Solutions. "This record demand will challenge current pilot recruitment channels and development programs. New and innovative pilot career pathways and training systems will be required to meet the industry's pilot needs and ever-evolving safety, competency and efficiency standards. We're very proud to share this first comprehensive report with the industry and continue to shape the future of pilot training with our aviation partners and colleagues".

The CAE Airline Pilot Demand Outlook is available for download at www.cae.com/civil-aviation

Video clips of Marc Parent, CAE President and Chief Executive Officer, and Nick Leontidis, CAE Group President, Civil Aviation Training Solutions, are available at www.cae.com/videos.

About CAE

CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets. Backed by a 70-year record of industry firsts, we continue to help define global training standards with our innovative virtual-to-live training solutions to make flying safer, maintain defence force readiness and enhance patient safety. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with over 8,500 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. Each year, we train more than 120,000 civil and defence crewmembers and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide. www.cae.com

