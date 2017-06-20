sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,948 Euro		+0,14
+0,95 %
WKN: 854167 ISIN: CA1247651088 Ticker-Symbol: CE9 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CAE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,955
15,054
10:42
14,96
15,057
10:40
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CAE INC
CAE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CAE INC14,948+0,95 %