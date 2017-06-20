The equity rights in NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB will be delisted. Last day of trading will be June 28, 2016.



Instrument Equity Rights --------------------------- Short name NVP TO 3 --------------------------- ISIN code SE0008213094 --------------------------- Orderbook ID 122899 ---------------------------



