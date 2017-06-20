Fiorano Platform seamlessly integrates EBank's Temenos core banking system with 3rd party suppliers and channels

Fiorano Software, a leader in enterprise integration, today announced that EBank, a major Namibian commercial bank, has successfully implemented Fiorano ESB to integrate its Temenos T24 core banking system. EBank was looking for easy to configure middleware to handle multiple interfaces with the least requirement for onsite programmers. Fiorano ESB's out-of-the-box integration capabilities enabled EBank to rapidly onboard partners across multiple delivery channels.

"We at EBank are impressed with the flexibility of the Fiorano ESB, Enterprise Service Bus," says EBank CFO, Gerald Riedel, "The application is user-friendly, highly agile and enables EBank to quickly and securely set up connections with third party systems. Fiorano ESB consumes a fraction of the resources normally required by similar applications thus mitigating the need to heavily invest in server infrastructure."

EBank's vision is to empower customers with branchless banking, radically increasing convenience and reducing the cost of delivery. The complex integrations with retail partners and other value-added services providers require powerful applications to ensure that transactions are securely transmitted in real-time. Mr. Riedel adds, "Fiorano's banking clients have the option to buy a multitude of microservices/adapters that convert most known message standards/types from one format into another. This includes various ISO, xml text adaptors. Customization at core banking system level is thus minimal as all format conversions are handled efficiently by Fiorano ESB.

The resultant digital transformation enables branchless banking, with clients able to open accounts, link debit cards and transact through user-friendly channels like the mobile phone or personal computer. EBank also has associations with an extended network of retailers thus customers can withdraw/deposit cash and pay for goods/services at retail premises.

About EBank: The 7th Commercial Bank in Namibia, EBank was launched by the Pointbreak Group. EBank and Pointbreak were recently acquired by FNB Namibia Holdings. EBank and FNB have a similar vision of achieving technology-driven inclusive and broad-based banking in Namibia. The partnership will eventually enable activation of FNB's eWallet to EBank's clients.

About Fiorano: Founded in 1995, Fiorano is a trusted provider of enterprise integration middleware, high performance messaging and distributed systems. Fiorano's innovative event-driven SOA platform integrates applications and complex technologies into an enterprise nervous system.

