Easy Solutions, a Cyxtera Business, and Senapa Consulting, a Rome, Italy-based firm offering fraud prevention and security services for the financial sector, have joined forces to bring comprehensive Total Fraud Protection to the Italian market.

Through this partnership, Senapa's customers will have access to the full range of Easy Solutions' anti-fraud solutions. The award-winning Total Fraud Protection offers comprehensive detection and prevention of electronic fraud across all devices, channels and clouds. Easy Solutions' products range from fraud intelligence and secure browsing to multi-factor authentication and transaction anomaly detection, offering a one-stop shop for end-to-end fraud protection.

"We look forward to working with Senapa Consulting to provide a variety of enterprises across Italy and Europe with all-encompassing fraud prevention solutions. This partnership represents a substantial opportunity to further expand our mission of providing a safer Internet to companies throughout the world," said Jeremy Boorer, Director, Europe, Middle-East Africa.

"We are excited to provide our clients with Easy Solutions' full range of anti-fraud solutions," said Fabio Tortora, Certified Fraud Examiner and Fraud Governance Consultant, Senapa Consulting. "With ever-increasing rates of email phishing and CEO fraud in Italy, products such as Easy Solutions' DMARC Compass will help us to provide enterprises throughout the country and across a wide range of verticals with the best fraud prevention and management solutions."

Resellers interested in joining the Easy Solutions partner program should visit the Channel Partner Program page, or email resellers@easysol.net.

ABOUT SENAPA

Senapa Consulting is a global consulting firm with a focus on anti-corruption, compliance, asset recovery and protection, anti-money laundering and brand protection. Through its efforts, the day-to-day operations of some of the world's top banks, insurance firms, financial service companies, retailers, long-term car rental companies, telecommunications firms, and transportation and manufacturing entities are protected.

ABOUT EASY SOLUTIONS

Easy Solutions®, a Cyxtera Business, is a security provider focused on the comprehensive detection and prevention of electronic fraud across all devices, channels and clouds. Our products range from digital threat protection and secure browsing to multi-factor authentication and transaction anomaly detection, offering a one-stop shop for end-to-end fraud protection. The online activities of over 100 million customers at 385 leading financial services companies, security firms, retailers, airlines and other entities in the US and abroad are protected by Easy Solutions Total Fraud Protection® platform.

United States: 8550 N.W. 33 Street, Miami FL 33122. Phone: 1 866 524 4782

Latin America: Cra. 13A No. 98 21 Of. 401. Bogota, Colombia. Phone: 57 1 742 5570

Europe: Parkshot House, 5 Kew Road, Richmond, TW9 2PR. Phone: 44 0 791 779 8861

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170620005158/en/

Contacts:

For Easy Solutions

Kari Walker, 703-928-9996

kari@zagcommunications.com