Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) launches the Shanghai Addition at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

The Shanghai Addition is a new way to connect Chinese brands with audiences, cultures and markets around the world, helping them grow creatively and quickly into key geographies. The team currently works with Huawei, Honor, and Envision, among others, providing business, innovation, data and creative services.

The Shanghai Addition is backed by the international powerhouse of the H+K network and WPP and is an extension of London's Global Center of Creative Strategy, led by H+K's UK CEO Richard Millar and Chief Creative Strategist, UK, Simon Shaw.

"The Shanghai Addition brings the skills of the London Center of Creative Strategy to China. It will house a fluid and agile team focused on the new services and products demanded by the changing needs of our clients. Its purpose is to serve the global ambitions of Chinese brands by developing strategies to connect them with audiences around the world through H+K's extensive network," says H+K Global Chairman and CEO Jack Martin.

"Economic and political shifts in the world present a greater than ever opportunity for China and Chinese brands to step onto the global stage in a meaningful way," says Richard Millar. "Our Shanghai Addition offering is personal and client centric, based in Shanghai but networked globally. And our knowledge is based on years of expertise underpinned by deep cross-cultural, human and market insights."

Simon Shaw will be discussing "China's Age of Ambition" on stage at Cannes in the Forum at 3pm with Glory Zhang, CMO Huawei, and Jeff Beer, Fast Company.

About the Center of Creative Strategy

H+K's Center of Creative Strategy is a global initiative to embrace change and explore and equip the H+K network for the challenges we and our clients face now and in the future.

The communications landscape has changed. We believe change is good. Change creates new challenges and new opportunities to explore. Change gives us the chance to reinvent, to rediscover and to reimagine the future of our agency and the work we produce for our clients.

Housed in London, our Center of Creative Strategy embraces this change and is driven by our purpose to inspire creative and curious conversations that help brands and the public communicate to build better outcomes for everyone.

We have developed common H+K ideology and are proactively disrupting our business and culture to kick-start our own 'Creative Movement.' Through organized actions our creative movement empowers H+K activists to continually develop the culture of the agency to reflect the changing values of the world around us. We remain in constant change.

Services include:

1. Strategic Business Creative Consultancy

2. IMC Integrated Marketing Communication Strategies

3. Purpose Performance Brand Consultancy

4. Behavioral Insights Unit

5. International Market Audience Insight

6. Innovation Futurology Consultancy in partnership with Future Labs LSN Global

About Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Inc. is an international communications consultancy, providing services to local, multinational and global clients. The firm is headquartered in New York, with 87 offices in 49 countries, as well as an extensive associate network. The agency is part of WPP, one of the world's largest communications services groups.

