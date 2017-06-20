FICO Survey: Swedish Firms May Be Overconfident About Cybersecurity Protection

More than half of Swedish firms in survey by FICO and Ovum say their protection is above average; telecommunications firms less realistic than financial services

Highlights:

58 percent of Swedish firms surveyed said they are better prepared for data breaches than their competitors.

Telecommunications respondents were least realistic, with 88 percent rating their firms above average.

Ovum conducted telephone surveys for FICO of security executives at 350 companies in Sweden and other countries.

Senior executives at Swedish firms may be overconfident about their cybersecurity protection, according to a new survey conducted by research and consultancy firm Ovum for Silicon Valley analytics firm FICO. 58 percent of executives from Swedish firms said they were better prepared than their competitors, and more than a third of these executives said their firm was a top performer. Swedish respondents were more likely to rate their firms as above average than respondents from the other countries surveyed.

Telecommunications providers were the most confident of all. A full 75 percent of respondents said they were better prepared than their competitors, and 13 percent called their firm a top performer. Financial services institutions were slightly more realistic, with 33 percent of respondents believing their firm is above average, and 20 percent saying it is a top performer.

In addition, only 26% of Swedish respondents said their firms use an outside source to benchmark their security and one out of ten said they don't carry out measurable assessment of their security status at all.

"A lack of objective measurement may be giving firms an optimistic view of their cybersecurity situation," said Dylan Jones, Country Manager for Nordics and Baltics at FICO. "For example, we also found that only 58 percent of Swedish companies have a board-level strategy or mechanism in place for highlighting the organization's security status, compared to 78 percent in Finland. Confidence is fine, but it should be based on an objective measurement of a firm's standing."

Ovum conducted the survey for FICO through telephone interviews with 350 CXOs and senior security officers in the US, Canada, the UK and the Nordics in March and April 2017. Respondents represented firms in financial services, telecommunications, retail, ecommerce and media service providers. FICO's solutions for cybersecurity include the FICO® Enterprise Security Score, which firms use to benchmark their own cybersecurity posture as well as that of vendors and partners.

