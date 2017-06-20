PGi Names John Stone as Chief Revenue Officer, Sean O'Brien as Chief Strategy Officer and June McCarthy as Executive Vice President, Marketing

Executive Moves Enhance Customer Experience and Global Strategic Alignment within the Organization

ATLANTA, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today PGi, the world's largest dedicated provider of collaboration software and services, announced the promotions of John Stone to Chief Revenue Officer, Sean O'Brien to Chief Strategy Officer and June McCarthy to Executive Vice President, Marketing. All three leaders are PGi veterans with a long history of driving the company's global growth and expansion in the dynamic collaboration market.

"PGi has refined our worldwide operations and organizational alignment to support our global audio, web and video conferencing customers, while at the same time we continue to aggressively develop our partner channel," said Ted Schrafft, PGi CEO & President. "These executive moves will deliver on PGi's unified, global strategy, which will bring even more benefits, consistency and efficiencies to PGi customers, agents and service providers. The level of innovation in the collaboration market is incredible, and I'm excited that John, Sean and June will help drive our business forward and accelerate growth in their new roles."

John Stone, Chief Revenue Officer. Stone's previous position within PGi as the Executive Vice President and Managing Director of PGi International, has strategically positioned him to take on his new role where he will be responsible for the global Sales and Field Operations organizations. Building upon his 28 years in the telecommunications industry, Stone has played an integral role in leading the international strategy at PGi for over a decade. In his new role, Stone will own responsibility for PGi's global revenue growth.

Sean P. O'Brien, Chief Strategy Officer. With this promotion, O'Brien's role has expanded to include Corporate Strategy and Business Development, in addition to his ongoing responsibilities of managing PGi's global Corporate Development / M&A program and leading PGi's Legal and HR organizations. O'Brien's successful career on Wall Street, coupled with his near decade and a half in multiple senior leadership positions at PGi, make him the ideal candidate to assume this expanded role.

June McCarthy, Executive Vice President, Marketing. With a background in cross-functional marketing - everything from product, pricing and packaging to Six Sigma quality and efficiency - McCarthy's deep experience in both product and marketing roles gives her a strong perspective on how to manage global go-to-market efforts as Executive Vice President of Marketing for PGi. Her 20 years of industry experience (13 of which have been at PGi) will play an integral role in aligning the company's marketing and sales enablement functions across their global teams.

Learn more about PGi, our executive leadership team and our expansive suite of collaboration tools here.

All trademarks referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.

About Premiere Global Services, Inc. "‚ PGi

PGi is the world's largest dedicated provider of collaboration software and services. For more than 25 years, our broad portfolio of products has served the end-to-end collaboration needs of enterprises. Accessible anywhere, anytime and on any device, PGi's award-winning collaboration solutions drive productivity and teamwork for approximately 50,000 customers around the world. To learn more, visit us atpgi.com.

Media Contact:

Kayla Reed

PGi, Senior Manager, Public Relations & Social Media

E kayla.reed@pgi.com | P +1 404.234.9487

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/470502/PGi_Logo.jpg